Adrienne A. Fowler, 81, of Embarrass, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Adrienne Ann Fowler was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Chester and Lucille (Lyons) Siltman. She graduated from Backus High School in 1958. On May 20, 1958, she was united in marriage to Roland Fowler in Grand Rapids, Minn. Adrienne attended beauty school in Grand Rapids in 1959. She also did a Blandin Leadership Course. Adrienne was very involved in the community. She was an election judge, founder of SisuTori Craft Shop and served on the Embarrass Fair Board for 37 years.
Adrienne was a member of the Hope Lutheran Church in Embarrass.
Adrienne loved to can, read, attend rummage sales and craft shows. She organized a yearly Christmas craft show. She loved to be a mother best of all.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roland of Embarrass; children, Michelle Fowler (Daryl Benson), Roland Fowler, Jr., and Randy Fowler all of Embarrass; grandson, Roland Fowler, III of Eveleth; sisters, R’Milla (Daniel) Meyer of Embarrass, and Lanaya Siltman of Pequot Lakes; nephew, Sean Meyer of Winnebago; niece, Cari Meyer of Embarrass; sister-in-law, Mary Brazinski of Chicago, Ill.; brother-in-law, Robert (Cathy) Fowler of La Crescent; nieces and nephews; and special friend, Kim Bennett of Embarrass.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Tony Morsching.
The family would like to thank the staff at Waterview Pines for the care and love they showed her.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Timber Hall in Embarrass.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
