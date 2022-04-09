Adolfo R. Zambrano
September 27, 1934 — March 26, 2022
Adolfo R. Zambrano, 87, passed away in Chicago, Ill., on March 26, 2022, with Leonor, his wife of 59 years, by his side. A loving husband, dedicated father to five children, and proud grandfather of seven grandchildren, his memory will be cherished by family, friends and so many others whose lives he touched.
Adolfo loved everything science, was always ready to laugh, enjoyed movies with an intricate plot and appreciated a good meal. All who knew him agreed he was a man of uncommon resolve and integrity. Always, music brought him joy and he loved to share that joy with others.
Adolfo met Leonor Alicia Serrano in their hometown of Mompox, Colombia, a historical city on the Rio Magdalena. Adolfo courted Leonor with his own serenades, and in 1963 they began their married life together in Colombia. The pair moved to the U.S. in 1966, where Adolfo soon completed his doctorate at the Colorado School of Mines.
After starting their family back in Colombia, Adolfo and Leonor immigrated to the States permanently in 1970, settling in Hibbing, Minn., where he began a long career as a metallurgical engineer. For 25 years Adolfo worked in the research lab of Hanna Mining Company, and afterward as an internationally valued consultant. Along the way he obtained a number of mining patents and published articles on his research.
While living in Hibbing, he spent weekends with his family at their cabin on Buck Lake, played his saxophone in several ensembles, and attended his kids’ various academic and athletic activities. A self-taught musician and arranger, he encouraged his children and grandchildren in their musical and artistic endeavors, performing together with them at home, at church and more recently at Brookdale Senior Living. Adolfo was always eager to attend concerts wherever he lived or traveled. He cherished the Great American Songbook, with George Gershwin and Cole Porter among his favorites.
Adolfo and Leonor made sure their children established a strong connection to their heritage and beloved family back home through frequent trips to Colombia. In retirement, the pair embarked on their own adventures, traveling to China, Europe and throughout Latin America.
Adolfo’s passion for music and the importance of education inspired all of his children not only to earn advanced degrees in a variety of fields, but also to appreciate the art and humanity inherent to a life well-lived. Adolfo continued to share his musical gift until his very last days. His children are deeply grateful for the example he set, and for his long life in retirement together with their mother, Leonor.
Born to Pedro and Zoila Zambrano (Vanegas) on Sept. 27, 1934, Adolfo is predeceased by his parents; and his sisters, Elsa and Elvia; and survived by his wife, Leonor; children: Luis, Maria, Silvia, Joe, Peter; daughter-in-law, Carol (Peter), sons-in-law, Lawrence Bernstein (Maria) and Michael Strich (Silvia); grandchildren: Tev, Mara, Hannah, Nico, Elli Sol, Silas, and Ava; and many other family members in the U.S. and Colombia.
Adolfo’s life will be celebrated at a private family-hosted event on Saturday, April 9, at their home at Brookdale Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.
Remembrances or memorials in Adolfo’s name may be made to the charity of the giver’s choice supporting music education or performance, nature conservancy, or equity in STEM education.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.