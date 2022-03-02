Adelle Margaret Deloria
March 8, 1930 – February 26, 2022
Adelle Margaret Deloria, 91, of Fayal Township died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Heritage Manor Health Care Center in Chisholm. She was born on March 8, 1930, in Manistique, Michigan to Frank and Mary (Zalice) Gregurash. Adelle graduated from Manistique High School. She was united in marriage to James J. Deloria on April 25, 1953, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Manistique.
Following their marriage, they moved to Eveleth and raised their family. Adelle was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, a 55-year member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Margaret #1888, Fayal Senior Citizens and South Fayal Civic Club. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, playing cards and was an avid sports fan. Most of all, Adelle loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Sally (Dan) Maistrovich of Apple Valley, Minn., Mary (Joe) Briski of Columbus, Ohio, Richard (Tina) Deloria and Janet (Joe) Sopp both of Eveleth, Minn., and Nancy (Mark) Deugaw of Munford, Tenn.; grandchildren: Molly (Kevin) Smith, Frank (Nancy) Maistrovich, Lucy (Nick) Andryc, Kristin (Pat) Murphy, Nicholas (fiancé, Bethany) Briski, Philip (Nikki) Deloria, Michael (Beth) Deloria, Peter (Meghan) Deloria, Nicole (Kevin Poffs) Sopp, Samantha (Jonah) Wittwer, Alison (Aaron) Nelson, Casey (Anders) Kolstad, Danielle Smith (Justin Pruitt), Andrew (Britney) Burns; great-grandchildren: Katherine, Emma, Avery, Raegan, Leo, Beau, Gianna, Carter, Evelyn, Anthony, Charlotte, Sydney, Cavan, Noah, Colby, Liam, Marleigh, Aubreigh; and an expected great grandchild this fall; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; granddaughter, Ellen Maistrovich; sisters, Marlene Davis and Beverly “Sis” Goddard; and brother, Jerome Gregurash.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 7, 2022, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Recitation of the rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. with visitation to follow from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. To watch the service live, please go to: https://youtu.be/ERDkNUVAlqg Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Fairview Range Home Care & Hospice, 1101 East 37th Street, Suite 27, Hibbing, MN 55746; Gillette Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 855454, Minneapolis, MN 55485-5454; or to St. Louis County Fair, P.O. Box 627, Chisholm, MN 55719 and making the check payable to St. Louis County Fair Children’s Barn.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
