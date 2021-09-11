Adele Anderson

Adele Rahko Anderson, 91, passed away peacefully Sept. 5, 2021 in Rhinelander, Wis.
Born on Dec. 12, 1929, and raised in Mountain Iron, Minn., Adele was valedictorian for the Mountain Iron High School class of 1947. She graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota – Duluth in 1951 and was a school music teacher in Rice Lake, Wis., and Bemidji, Minn., before returning to Mountain Iron to marry the love of her life and husband of 68 years, Charles. Charles’ work with the U.S. Forest Service meant living in many states and communities as they raised four sons together: Steve (Debi), Paul (Vicky), Tim (Julie) and John. Adele was grandmother to six: Ben, Parker, Tracy, Karrie, Maren and Carina.
Adele contributed to her many communities and neighborhoods by volunteering and singing in church choirs wherever they lived. She took interest in visiting the sick and delivering communion to the homebound. After his retirement, she traveled with Charles to locations near and far, including China, Greece and Scandinavia. Weary of cold weather, she appreciated spending winters in Arizona. Adele liked wearing brightly colored clothes, admiring colorful bouquets and cultivating numerous houseplants. She was drawn to the color red. She was fond of art and music, and proud of her heritage as a daughter of Finnish immigrants.
Adele is preceded in death by father, Emil; mother, Alma; sister, Florence; and daughter-in-law, Vicky.
In addition to Charles, their children and grandchildren, Adele is survived by nieces, Diane and Patti; and a few life-long friends.
Adele’s family appreciates the care provided by Compassus hospice and Milestone staff in her final months.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at Hildebrand Funeral Home with Fr. Chris Kemp officiating.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m.
Inurnment will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501, 715-365-4343. Everyone is invited to sign the guestbook or leave an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com
