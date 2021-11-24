Adalyn Marian Liubakka

Baby Adalyn is survived by her parents, Coty and Brianna Liubakka, Pengilly, Minn.; her brothers, Luka and Beckett Liubakka, Pengilly; her maternal grandparents, Brad and Judi Harju, Anoka, Minn.; paternal grandparents, Robert & Bonnie Liubakka, Superior, Wis.; great-grandparents, Marilyn Harju, Marian Erickson, and Waino and Nona Yrjanainen; aunts and uncles, Travis (Vanessa) Harju, their children; Penny and Oscar, Coon Rapids, Minn., Amanda Harju, Minneapolis, Minn., Jonah Jarju, Dayton, Minn., Finna (Lee) Yoki, their children, Haley, Dexter (Erin) Yoki, Silver Bay, Minn., Nathan Liubakka, his children, Thatcher and Benji, Jonah (Cassie) Liubakka, their children, Alja and Grayson, Seija (Mike) Isaacs, and their children, Lennon and Otto, along with a host of brothers and sisters in Faith.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Ted Erickson, Russ Harju, and Eiseri and Gertrude Liubakka.
Funeral services for Adalyn will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 27, at Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church in Cedar Valley, Minn.
Visitation will be from 10: am until the noon service at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in the Cedar Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Adalyn, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Adalyn Liubakka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
