Aaron John Bidle, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his residence in Loretto, Minn.
Aaron was born on June 17, 1980, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Ralph and Judy (Arola) Bidle. Aaron was a devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother, friend and colleague.
Aaron was a graduate of Virginia High School, class of 1998. He loved sports and lettered in football, swimming, and baseball. He joined the band with a love of drumming and played percussion in the concert, marching and pep band.
Aaron continued his education at St John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2002. Aaron continued his swimming career at St. John's, going to National's in his senior year and making D3 All-American. Aaron was proud, but humble, to have coached future gold medal Olympic swimmers.
Aaron began his nursing career at the Mayo Clinic in the Intensive Care Unit. He continued his nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, serving as an ICU and a Critical Care Resource nurse. Most recently Aaron was a Nurse Clinician - Cardiovascular Emergencies at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Aaron was known for his soft-spoken calm demeanor, but he loved a good shenanigan. Aaron lived by the motto "speak softly and carry a big stick."
Aaron proudly served on various volunteer fire departments for the past 14 years, including the Big Lake Fire Department and the Loretto Fire Department. He was dedicated and passionate about helping others in all aspects of his life, whether serving as a firefighter, a nurse or community volunteer. Aaron was very generous with both his time and talents.
Aaron met the love of his life, Alice Rosenwald while they were both employed at the Mayo Clinic. They were married on Aug. 25, 2007, and have been blessed with three children, Camden Wick (12), Emilia Jay (11) and Davin Parker (7).
Family was very important to Aaron. He always made it a priority to spend quality time with his children. He made a point to pass along his love of sports, especially his passion for swimming and the outdoors including family time at the cabin and hunting on the back 40. Aaron loved to travel and was blessed to see many parts of the world with his wife Alice and children where he enticed them with his adventurous eating.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Alice; and children, Camden, Emilia and Davin; parents, Ralph and Judy (Arola) Bidle of Mountain Iron, Minn.; sister, Julie (Mark) Trunzo of St. Michael, Minn.; niece and god-daughter, Kaitlyn Trunzo of St Michael; mother-in-law, Marcia Brakke of Livingston, Mont.; and brother-in-law, Joe (Nicole) Rosenwald and their children Becca and Mason of Bozeman, Mont.; as well as a large extended family and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Randy Moen; grandparents, Ralph and Leona (Wolf) Bidle and Walter and Sylvia (Erkkila) Arola. A great loss in his life was his fur babies, Onni and Kessa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Plymouth Covenant Church with visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
