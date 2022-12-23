HIBBING—Back in 1987, Tom Aune played in the first Hibbing Holiday Tournament.
In 2022, Aune has come full circle as he will be coaching the Hibbing High School boys basketball team in the North Star State Hardwood Showcase, which gets under way Tuesday, beginning at 2 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court.
In that opening game, Superior takes on Duluth Denfeld, then at 3:45 p.m. Grand Rapids and Hiawatha Collegiate take center stage.
At 5:30 p.m., Southwest Christian and Owatonna hit the court, followed by the nightcap which features the Bluejackets against Rock Ridge at 7:15 p.m.
The North Star State Hardwood Showcase, as it’s known now, is one of the longest running tournaments in the state of Minnesota, and Aune is honored to have been a large part of the event’s past.
“It was my senior year, so I played in the first one,” Aune said. “I’ve watched every game in the 36 years of this tournament. I’ve been here for every one of the varsity games, whether I was playing in it, working the next four, then coaching in the last 30 of them.
“It’s a good tournament. We’ve got a good group of teams coming in, so hopefully, we get some fans here. The weather is supposed to be good.”
Some of the teams are from the Lake Superior Conference (Superior, Denfeld and Grand Rapids, not to mention Hibbing) and three of them are from southern Minnesota, around the Twin Cities area.
“The basketball will be good,” Aune said. “We already know about some of the teams. Owatonna, I believe they were at the state tournament last year. I don’t know what they’ve lost, but they’re a 4A school. They will be tough.
“I don’t know much about Hiawatha, but with Southwest Christian, Tommy Hutton, he was here with Chanhassen five years ago. He’s got his own program there. It’ll be a good tournament.”
Southwest Christian can only play on two of the days, the first and last days of the tournament, but the tournament was one team short, so Rock Ridge, which is coached by Aune’s brother, Spencer, is filling in on the first day of the event.
“They’re a good team,” Aune said. “It’s going to be a good test for us. It’s not about me, but with my brother on the side and his son, then me with my son, it’ll be good for the family in the stands.
“For us, it’s not like it’s the first time we’ve gone against each other, but in this setting, it is.”
Hibbing is 0-2 on the season, but the Bluejackets have a young squad, with no seniors.
“Every day, we’re getting better,” Aune said. “We had a rough start in Superior, but for all of them, that was their first start ever on a varsity floor. For all but one of them, it was they’re only playing time.
“We’ve had a couple of good practices here, then we’ll get one on Monday, and we’ll see what we can do. We’re getting better each day.”
Let’s just say that Hibbing is learning and growing on the fly.
“Our young guys, they’re coming into their own,” Aune said. “It’s going to be good to get on the floor. We’ve only had the two games, but after the tournament and the first of the year, it’s almost three games per week the rest of the way.
“This is a springboard into that. It’ll be a good three days of basketball.”
