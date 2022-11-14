ESCANABA, Mich. — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season this weekend, downing North Central Michigan 78-55 on Saturday.

The Norse looked solid in the first half, outscoring the Timberwolves 36-19 at the break. They extended their lead in the second 42-36 to win comfortably.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments