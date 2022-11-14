ESCANABA, Mich. — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range men’s basketball team picked up their first win of the season this weekend, downing North Central Michigan 78-55 on Saturday.
The Norse looked solid in the first half, outscoring the Timberwolves 36-19 at the break. They extended their lead in the second 42-36 to win comfortably.
Nataj Sanders led the team from the floor with 16 points. Artenquis King had 11 points. Mark Campbell II and Johnny Spencer chipped in with 10 each.
Josh Adim led the Timberwolves with 21 points. Skylar Crudup and JJ Weber had 11 each.
Mesabi Range (1-2) will travel to Riverland on Friday.
NCM 19 36 — 55
MRC 36 42 — 78
North Central Michigan: Julius Smith 1, Skylar Crudup 11, Josh Adim 21, Byron Bishop 4, Dai’Montae Rembart 6, Scotty Haley 1, JJ Weber 11; Three pointers: Crudup 1, Adim 7, Bishop 1, Weber 3; Free throws: 3-10; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range College: Glentrel Carter 6, Mark Campbell II 10, Kaleb Roberts 4, Nataj Sanders 16, Chris Rogers 7, Ziaire Davis 2, Jamar Gardner 2, Johnny Spencer 10, Vance Alexander 3, Artenquis King 11, David Garner 1, Michael Johnson 2, Khalil Holmes 4; Three pointers: Campbell 1, Sanders 1, Spencer 2, King 1; Free throws: 13-18; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Bay College 73,
Mesabi Range 55
ESCANABA, Mich. — The Norse started their weekend off with a loss to Division II Bay College on Friday, 73-55.
Trailing by just four at the break, Mesabi Range couldn’t close the deficit in the second as Baylor College stretched out their lead.
Nataj Sanders and Michael Johnson led Mesabi Range with 10 points each. Chris Rogers led the team in boards with eight.
Bay College was led by Gensis Kemp’s 15 points.
MRC 28 27 — 55
BC 32 41 — 73
Mesabi Range College: Glentrel Carter 8, Mark Campbell II 3, Kaleb Roberts 8, Zion Sanford 2, Nataj Sanders 10, Chris Rogers 2, Ziaire Davis 4, Johnny Spencer 2, Artenquis King 4, David Garner 1, Michael Johnson 10, Khalil Holmes 1; Three pointers: Johnson 1; Free throws: 12-25; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: none.
