COLERAINE—When the Greenway High School hockey team has put in a good 51 minutes of work, the Raiders have been successful.
That’s what it’s going to take today when Greenway travels to Duluth to take on Duluth Denfeld in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Center.
Raider coach Andy Sertich knows what it takes to win at a high level, and he’s hoping his team has learned that lesson from him.
“It’s playoff hockey,” Sertich said. “We have a lot of seniors, and I hope they come out ready. They need to be fired up. We need a good start. We can’t dig a hole early. In our last couple of games, we’ve come out strong.
“If we can pop a goal early, our confidence should skyrocket. Our motto has been 51 minutes of work ethic. If we go hard for 51 minutes or come close to that, we can come out on top.”
The Raiders enter the game with an 8-17 record and the No. 6 seed. The Hunters are 13-11-1 and are the No. 3 seed.
Sertich has seen marked improvement from his squad this season, but sometimes, they haven’t been rewarded on the scoreboard.
“We’ve been playing hard, but we haven’t had many wins at the tail end of the season,” Sertich said. “We’ve good parts of our game but we lack players, so we get tired. We had a good practice (Monday), and we’re in the right mind set.
“If we work hard, we have a game plan set up to work. We’ll give it our best shot.”
That game plan centers around Denfeld senior Andy Larson, who had five points out of the six goals the Hunters scored on Greenway in its last meeting.
“They have a good top line, and Larson is a dynamic player,” Sertich said. “We’re not going to shut them down, but we have to limit their shots. We have to give them low-percentage shots. We have to limit their Grade A scoring chances.
“We also have to match their intensity. Every time we’ve played them in the last six years I’ve been here, they have played hard.”
The Raiders also have to find a way to score.
Greenway is dealing with some injuries right now with four of his top players out, and one one defenseman.
“Lately, we haven’t been scoring a ton,” Sertich said. “With those injuries, that has been affected, but we can’t use that as an excuse. It’ll have to be scoring by committee, not individual efforts.
“We’ll need good line management and defensive pairings.”
Greenway’s forecheck has been getting better, and the Raiders will need that against a solid Hunter squad.
“We’ve had good parts of our game, but when we play well or poorly, it’s all dictated by our work ethic. That’s something we can control ourselves. If we come out and work hard, that gives us the best chance to win.
“We can’t be messing around in the neutral zone. We have to carry pucks deep. We’ve been good below our opponents’ goal line. We have to take it there and get to work, and get some chances from there.”
