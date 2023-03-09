NASHWAUK—If the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team wants to advance in the Section 7A playoffs, the Spartans have a huge mountain to climb.
That’s because No. 14 seeded Nashwauk-Keewatin will be playing one of the most balanced teams in the section, No. 3 seeded Northland in a Section 7A second-round contest, beginning at 6 p.m. in Remer.
Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi knows all about the Eagles.
“They’re a skilled offensive team,” Giorgi said. “They’ve got a lot of experience. They’ve made a good run last year. Four of those guys have been starting since they were freshmen, so they have a lot of experience and skill.
“They shoot the ball well. They will present a challenge for our defense, for sure.”
The Spartans can’t let any of Northland’s shooters have wide-open opportunities, or the Eagles will bury them.
“It’s a matter of knowing who their shooters are, then keeping them off of their spots,” Giorgi said. “We have to control the tempo as best as we can, and make them uncomfortable.
“We also have to limit them to one shot, so rebounding will be a key. We have to limit them to as many one-and-dones as possible.”
Giorgi has liked the progression of his defense this season.
“We struggled early on in the first half of the season, but in our last few games, we’ve been better,” Giorgi said. “The last time we played them, they got a number of offensive rebounds and second opportunities.
“They’re not tall, but they’re athletic. They crash the boards and get after it.”
Offensively, the Spartans do have their fare share of scorers, so Northland’s defense will be put to the test as well.
“We’re at our best when we’re balanced,” Giorgi said. “We’ve had five or six guys contributing offensively. We’ve had different guys lead us in scoring, so that’s good. We have to limit our turnovers and get good shots.”
If Nashwauk-Keewatin has an advantage over the Eagles, it could be in the paint.
“We were able to score on the inside that last time we played,” Giorgi said. “We should be able to do that again. We have to look to score on the inside when we can.”
The last time the two teams met, Northland came away with an 84-46 victory, but the game got out of hand in the second half.
“It’s a matter of believing we can do it,” Giorgi said. “We’re familiar with these guys. We’ve played plenty of times. The last time, we were ahead with three minutes left in the first half, then they got hot from the perimeter and the wheels fell off.
“We competed with them for 15 minutes. It was back-and-forth. We can do it, but it’s a matter of doing it for 36 minutes.”
