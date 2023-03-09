NASHWAUK—If the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team wants to advance in the Section 7A playoffs, the Spartans have a huge mountain to climb.

That’s because No. 14 seeded Nashwauk-Keewatin will be playing one of the most balanced teams in the section, No. 3 seeded Northland in a Section 7A second-round contest, beginning at 6 p.m. in Remer.

