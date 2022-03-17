During the week of March 6 – March 12 the Virginia Fire Department responded for service 80 times. Ten were fire calls and 70 were medical incidents. The fire calls varied from both commercial and residential smoke and carbon monoxide detector activations, motor vehicle accidents, and public assists. Twenty-one of the medical calls were hospital transports. One was out of the Cook Hospital, one from University Medical Center Mesabi in Hibbing, and the remaining were out of Essentia Health Virginia. Those patients were transported to Duluth and Metro Hospitals for further specialty care. The 9-1-1 EMS calls brought us all over the East Range. These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, Fairview Range Medical Center, St. Mary’s, St. Luke’s Hospital and landing zones for air medical transport. During this week, we performed 115 medical procedures, 115 treatments and administered 91 medicines.
We here at the Virginia Fire Department would like to thank all of our surrounding fire departments, first responder and ambulance services. We, as well as your communities, are in debt to your incredible service.
Time to Change the Clocks!!! Time to Change the Batteries!!!
Daylight Saving Time begins every year on the second Sunday in March. Clocks are set forward one hour.
It's also a good time to review the following spring safety checklist:
Smoke Alarms
Three out of every five home fire deaths result from fires in homes with no smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Test your smoke alarms every month and replace the batteries twice a year, we recommend when you change your clocks. If the alarm makes a "chirping" sound, replace it immediately.
Smoke alarms should be in every bedroom and in the common areas on each floor of a home. Mount them at least 10 feet from the stove to reduce false alarms, less than 12 inches from the ceiling and away from windows, doors and ducts.
Smoke alarms can be interconnected wirelessly. That means, when one sounds, they all sound. A Consumer Product Safety Commission survey found this is the best way to notify everyone in a home if there is a fire. Be sure to purchase smoke alarms with the label of a reputable testing agency, like Underwriters Laboratories (UL).
Carbon Monoxide Detectors
Anything that burns fuel can potentially become a source of carbon monoxide, an invisible, odorless gas that can kill. CO alarms should be installed in a central location outside each bedroom and on every level of the home. The safety tips for CO detectors mirror those of smoke alarms: change the batteries, test them and interconnect them, if possible.
Also, make sure vents for your gas appliances (fireplace, dryer, stove and furnace) are free and clear of snow or debris.
The National Safety Council recommends every family have an emergency plan in place in the event of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event. Spring is a great time to review that plan with family members.
Have a home and car emergency kit. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says an emergency kit should include one gallon of water per day for each person, at least a three-day supply of food, flashlight and batteries, first aid kit, filter mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape, and medicines. Visit the FEMA website for a complete list.
