This last week the Women and Men of the Virginia Fire Department was called for service 65 times. Fifteen were fire related and 50 medical. The fire calls consisted of a building fire, multiple motor vehicle accidents, multiple commercial and residential alarm activations, a gas leak, and multiple public assists. Of the medical calls, 17 were hospital transports. One out of the Cook Hospital, and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further specialty care and several returned back to surrounding Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facilities. The 9-1-1 calls brought us all over the East Range. The Crews performed 73 treatments, 58 procedures and administered 46 medications.
We found it worthy to put out some information on wildland fires. We see it every spring. People associate better weather with a good time to burn their brush or have people over for fires. Please do not do so! It is the very worst time to have outdoor fires. Most exposed vegetation in the early spring is brown. Brown vegetation means very dry vegetation, which in turn mean FAST FIRE SPREAD. Please do not burn until things green-up and make sure you have a permit to do so. Below is more information of wildfires.
As the weather improves, it certainly becomes more difficult to stay away from the things we love to do.
That being said, with spring comes wildfire season. Below are wildfire tips to remember this spring and summer.
How to Prevent a Wildfire
• Contact 911, your local fire department, or the park service if you notice an unattended or out-of-control fire.
• Never leave a campfire unattended. Completely extinguish the fire—by dousing it with water and stirring the ashes until cold—before sleeping or leaving the campsite.
• When camping, take care when using and fueling lanterns, stoves, and heaters. Make sure lighting and heating devices are cool before refueling. Avoid spilling flammable liquids and store fuel away from appliances.
• Do not discard cigarettes, matches, and smoking materials from moving vehicles, or anywhere on park grounds. Be certain to completely extinguish cigarettes before disposing of them.
• Follow local ordinances when burning yard waste. Avoid backyard burning in windy conditions, and keep a shovel, water, and fire retardant nearby to keep fires in check. Remove all flammables from yard when burning.
Evacuation Tips
• If advised to evacuate, do so immediately.
• Know your evacuation route ahead of time and prepare an evacuation checklist and emergency supplies.
• Wear protective clothing and footwear to protect yourself from flying sparks and ashes.
Before You Leave, Prepare Your House
• Remove combustibles, including firewood, yard waste, barbecue grills, and fuel cans, from your yard.
• Close all windows, vents, and doors to prevent a draft.
• Shut off natural gas, propane, or fuel oil supplies.
• Fill any large vessels—pools, hot tubs, garbage cans, or tubs—with water to slow or discourage fire.
If Caught in a Wildfire
• Don't try to outrun the blaze. Instead, look for a body of water such as a pond or river to crouch in.
• If there is no water nearby, find a depressed, cleared area with little vegetation, lie low to the ground, and cover your body with wet clothing, a blanket, or soil. Stay low and covered until the fire passes.
• Protect your lungs by breathing air closest to the ground, through a moist cloth, if possible, to avoid inhaling smoke. Fire Danger Colors are defined below.
Low (Green)—Fire starts are unlikely. Weather and fuel conditions will lead to slow fire spread, low intensity and relatively easy control with light mop-up. Controlled burns can usually be executed with reasonable safety.
Moderate (Blue)—Some wildfires may be expected. Expect moderate flame length and rate of spread. Control is usually not difficult and light to moderate mop-up can be expected. Although controlled burning can be done without creating a hazard, routine caution should be taken.
High (Yellow)—Wildfires are likely. Fires in heavy, continuous fuel such as mature grassland, weed fields and forest litter, will be difficult to control under windy conditions. Control through direct attack may be difficult but possible and mop-up will be required. Outdoor burning should be restricted to early morning and late evening hours.
Very High (Orange)—Fires start easily from all causes and may spread faster than suppression resources can travel. Flame lengths will be long with high intensity, making control very difficult. Both suppression and mop-up will require an extended and very thorough effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Extreme (Red)—Fires will start and spread rapidly. Every fire start has the potential to become large. Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior. NO OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD TAKE PLACE IN AREAS WITH EXTREME FIRE DANGER.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.