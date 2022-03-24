During the week of March 13 – March 19 the Virginia Fire Department was called for service 93 times. Eleven were fire calls and 82 were EMS. The fire calls varied from smoke and carbon monoxide alarm activations, motor vehicle accidents, a building fire and lift assists. Of the medical calls, 20 were medical transfers. Two out of the Cook Hospital and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. These patients were transported to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further specialty care. The 9-1-1 medical calls brought us all over the East Range, with the highest percentage being within our City limits. These patients were transported mostly to Essentia Health Virginia, several to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, and several to landing zones, or straight to Duluth for emergent specialty care.
We performed 108 medical procedures, 118 treatments, and administered 91 medicines.
—
Again, please remember to go buy brand new batteries in all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. We often find that the batteries that are in the home, and still in the package, were not as new as one would anticipate. Who knows how long they have sat in my battery drawer. Don’t assume unopened batteries are good enough for detectors. Test your batteries first. Thank you.
—
As the weather warms up, people start heading outside to do more outdoor activities. People of all ages enjoy rollerblading, skateboarding, and bike riding. These activities are great forms of exercise, but sometimes they can cause injury. There are some rules you can follow that will help you stay safe and keep from getting hurt while enjoying these outdoor activities.
Common injuries from bike riding, rollerblading, and skateboarding are; cuts and scrapes, broken collarbone, wrist, leg, or arm, sprained ankle, and concussions (brain injury). Also make sure that your bike, board or blades are in good working order.
Common safety equipment to use is helmets, knee and elbow pads, and hand and wrist guards.
Always wear a helmet during all of these activities. Helmets are the most important safety precaution you can take. Make sure the helmet fits correctly. Kneepads, elbow pads, wrist guards, and hand guards can help protect you from cuts and scrapes if you fall.
Some common safety rules to observe. When you ride a bike on the road or highway, always ride on the side of the road where traffic is going in the same direction as you. Go with the flow of traffic. When you rollerblade watch out for people who are walking or running on the same path or trail. Be careful if the path is wet or if it is raining. Slick trails make it easy for a skate to slide out from under you and cause a fall. Be careful when dirt, leaves, or gravel are on the trail. They can cause you to slip. In addition, wear clothes that allow you to be seen, something reflective is recommended. When you skateboard in a terrain park, be sure to check all of the jumps and other equipment before you do any stunts.
How can you help prevent an injury? Always wear a helmet, it is the best way to prevent injuries. Follow the rules of the road. Obey traffic lights and signs. Stay on the correct side of the road. Avoid pedestrians. Never bike, rollerblade, or skateboard out of control. Stay within your comfort level. Don’t take unnecessary risks.
