Virginia Fire Calls: June 5 – June 11

This last week was another busy one for the crews of the Virginia Fire Department. They were dispatched for service 95 times. Twenty were fire responses, and 75 medical. The fire responses were for multiple motor vehicle accidents, multiple detector activations, multiple fires, power lines down, an animal rescue, and for people trapped in an elevator.
Of our 75 medial responses, 22 were hospital transports to Duluth hospitals for further specialty care. One was out of the Hibbing hospital, and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. The 9-1-1 medical calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities, with the majority of these calls being in Virginia. Our crews performed 106 medical treatments, one-hundred and three procedures, and administered 88 medications.
During the fishing opener weekend, our crews hit the streets for the annual “Fill the Boot for the MDA” event. We were fortunate enough to raise just under $9,000. Thank you everyone so much for your generosity. These times we currently reside in are so difficult for so many reasons, so for all of you to stop by and donate, it was such a humbling event to partake in. Even those who had no cash on you, or were unable, you still stopped by with kind words. Again, an overwhelmingly humbling experience. Proving, difficult times still can bring people together.
In The last couple of weeks we saw several storms. Please remember when you lose power, notify your power provider, and inspect your surroundings for a power line down. If you observe a power line down, never assume they are safe and please keep all people away from it until the service team can make it safe. If you notice that the line is arching, call 9-1-1 immediately. An arching line down on the ground can dance around and ignite several structures in very little time. Again, keep everyone away and call 9-1-1.
Other “power-out” potential issues are sump pumps and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors. Please be sure to have both of these on battery backup, if power is supplied by hardwire feeds.
