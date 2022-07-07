Virginia Fire Calls: June 26 –July 2

During this last week, the Virginia Fire Department was called for service 80 times. Eleven were fire calls and 69 were medical. The fire calls varied from motor vehicle accidents, a cooking fire, a building fire, power lines down, and smoke and carbon monoxide detector activation calls. Of the medical calls, 23 were hospital transfers. One was out of the UMCM hospital in Hibbing, one out of the Cook hospital, and the remaining out of our Essentia Health Virginia hospital. These transfers brought us to St. Luke’s and Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth. The 9-1-1 medical calls brought us to many of our surrounding communities. We here at the VFD would like to thank all the surrounding ambulance services, fire departments and first responder agencies for all the great and hard work they continually provide. We performed 97 medical procedures, 99 treatments and administered 83 medicines.
As the weather improves, the need of a good first aid kit typically increases. If a child scrapes their knee falling off their bike, if you cut your knuckles sharpening your chainsaw or you burn a finger on the grill. Minor injuries happen every day and most are easy to treat at home. But to handle them quickly and calmly, you need to know what to do and have the right supplies. If you have any doubt as to whether your injury is severe enough to warrant an ambulance, or ER evaluation, call the ER or 911. Please do not hesitate. Indecision certainly worsens outcomes.
—
Building a First Aid Kit
A well-stocked first aid kit is a must-have for treating minor injuries at home and on the go. You can buy a first aid kit or put one together on your own. Keep your supplies in a sturdy, clear plastic box so you can see what’s inside. You don’t want to go searching for supplies when there’s a minor accident to tend to. Your kit should be easy to find. It also should be kept in a high, childproof cabinet, far away from kids’ prying fingers. Keep one full-sized kit in a central spot at home, such as your kitchen or bathroom. Then put a smaller kit in your car for when you’re away from the home.
What should be in the first aid kit?
Adhesive tape
Alcohol wipes
Allergy medicine
Aloe Vera gel
Antibiotic ointment
Bandages in different sizes
Burn gel
Calamine lotion
Cold packs
Elastic bandages
Face masks
Fever reducers like acetaminophen.
Gauze rolls and pads
Hand Sanitizer
Hydrocortisone cream
Hydrogen peroxide
Latex-free gloves
Pain relievers like ibuprofen
Saline wound wash
Eye wash
Scissors and tweezers
Tourniquet- The use of tourniquets used to be a frowned upon practice or at least considered to be a last resort. This is NO LONGER the case. If you, or someone near you, experience a cut or injury to an arm or leg resulting in pulsating blood loss that is difficult to stop or control, do not hesitate to place a tourniquet above the injury. Tourniquets are now the first resort when an arterial bleed occurs. Studies show that the blood loss through failed bandaging attempts is often times too great to overcome. Stop the bleed by whatever means necessary as soon as possible.
How often should you check your kit?
Items can run out if you use them often, and medicines can expire if you rarely need them, so go through everything in your kit, and replace any empty or out-of-date items at least once a year. Also update it as needed. For example, if you discover a loved one, or neighbor, has a severe allergy to bees, maybe having an epi pen in the home and car is possible. They’ve surely proven to be lifesaving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.