Virginia Fire Calls: July 3 – July 16

These last two weeks the Virginia Fire Department responded to 187 incidents. 162 calls were medical. 25 were fire related incidents. We responded to multiple motor vehicle accidents, multiple commercial alarm panel activations, residential detector activations, multiple gasoline spills, multiple house fires suppressed quickly, and a hazardous materials incident. Of the medical calls, 49 were hospital transports to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further specialty care, as well as, several return transports of patients back to assisted living facilities. Two were out of the Fairview Hospital in Hibbing, two out of the Cook Hospital, and the remaining from Essentia Health Virginia. The 113 9-1-1 medical calls brought us all over the region. Those patients were transported to Essentia Virginia, Fairview Hospital in Hibbing, landing zones for air medical transport and straight to Duluth for emergent procedures. Our staff performed 140 treatments, 146 procedures and administered 112 medications.

