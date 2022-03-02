Virginia Fire Calls: February 7-13

This last week the Virginia Fire Department responded to 71 calls. 62 of which were medical. Of those calls, 23 were hospital transports. One out of the Cook Hospital, two out of the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. Those patients were transported to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further specialty care. The 9-1-1 emergencies were spread out all over the East Range. The fire calls varied from multiple carbon monoxide emergencies, a cooking fire, a building fire, a furnace fire and multiple residential and commercial alarm activations. Our crews performed 96 procedures, 96 treatments and administered 84 medications.
Below are some winter driving tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
Visit your mechanic for a tune-up and ask them to check for leaks, badly worn hoses, or other needed parts, repairs, and replacements. Think of preventative maintenance this way. It is better to wait at the shop for your vehicle to pass tests and inspections than it is to wait on the shoulder of a lonely highway when it is thirty below zero, due to your vehicle not running properly. One is an eye rolling inconvenience; the other is a potential life-threatening emergency.
NHTSA's Recalls Look-up Tool lets you enter a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to quickly learn if your vehicle has a critical safety issue that has not been repaired, and how to get that repair done for FREE. Check www.nhtsa.gov/recalls. Read your vehicle’s manual to familiarize yourself with the safety features on your vehicle—such as antilock brakes and electronic stability control—and how the features perform in wintry conditions.
Carry items in your vehicle to handle common winter driving-related tasks, and supplies you might need in an emergency, including; snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper, abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter, in case your vehicle gets stuck in the snow, jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices such as flares and emergency markers, blankets for protection from the cold, and a cell phone with charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine (for longer trips or when driving in lightly populated areas).
Before heading out, make sure to check the weather, road conditions, and traffic. Do not rush through your trip, and allow plenty of time to get to your destination safely. Always familiarize yourself with directions and maps before you go, even if you use a GPS system, and let others know your route and anticipated arrival time.
You can go through a lot of windshield wiper fluid fairly quickly in a single snowstorm, so be prepared for whatever might come your way by ensuring your vehicle’s reservoir is full of high-quality “winter” fluid with de-icer before winter weather hits.
Make sure defrosters and windshield wipers - both front and rear – work, and replace any worn blades. You may also want to consider installing heavy-duty winter wipers if you live in an area that gets a lot of snow and ice.
As the outside temperature drops, so does tire inflation pressure. Make sure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure, which is listed in your owner’s manual and on a placard located on the driver's side door frame. The correct pressure is NOT the number listed on the tire. Be sure to check the tires' air pressure when they are cold, which means the car has not been driven for at least three hours. There were 738 total motor vehicle traffic fatalities in 2017 in tire-related crashes.
Always wear your seat belt every trip, every time — and ensure that everyone else in your vehicle is buckled-up in age- and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats, or seat belts. At the fire department, we often hear about how some people insist on not wearing their seatbelts. Stories about a tree falling on a car, and if they were buckled they would not have been able to get out of the way, or similar stories. This may be the case. What is indisputable however, is that the odds of dying in a wreck while not wearing your seatbelt is FAR greater than any other chance of fatality while driving. Please buckle up. We go on so many car wrecks and it is astounding what people can survive when they are buckled up properly.
Never leave your child unattended in or around your vehicle.
Keep your gas tank close to full whenever possible, and, on longer trips, plan enough time to stop to stretch, get something to eat, return calls or text messages, and change drivers or rest if you feel drowsy.
You know the rules: Do not text or drive distracted; obey posted speed limits; and always drive sober. Both alcohol and drugs whether legal or illicit can cause impairment. It is illegal to drive impaired by any substance in all States – no exceptions. Alcohol and drugs can impair the skills critical for safe and responsible driving such as coordination, judgment, perception, and reaction time.
Slow down. It is harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface.
Do not crowd a snowplow or travel beside it. Snowplows travel slowly, make wide turns, stop often, overlap lanes, and exit the road frequently. However, the road behind an active snowplow is safer to drive on. If you find yourself behind a snowplow, stay behind it or use caution when passing.
If you are stopped or stalled in wintry weather, stay with your car and do not overexert yourself. Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light turned on. To avoid asphyxiation from carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run your car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space. If you must run your vehicle, clear the exhaust pipe of any snow and run it only sporadically — just long enough to stay warm.
