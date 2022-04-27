Virginia Fire Calls: April 17 – April 23

This last week, the Virginia Fire Department responded to 78 calls. Seventy of which were medical and eight were fire. Of the medical calls, 25 were hospital transports and 45 were 9-1-1 emergencies. One of the hospital transports was from the Cook hospital, and the remaining out of Essentia Health Virginia. Those patients were taken to Duluth hospitals, as well as back to surrounding Nursing homes and Assisted Living facilities. The 9-1-1 emergencies brought us to most of our surrounding communities. During this week, we performed 108 medical procedures, 115 treatments and administered 78 medications. Our fire calls consisted of multiple carbon monoxide emergencies, multiple vehicle accidents and multiple commercial and residential alarm activations.
The Fire Marshal would like to remind everyone about the city ordinance on burning. Please see the city webpage for more info (www.virginiamn.us). When all the grass and shrubs are brown, they are very dry. Meaning easily ignited. Please keep this in mind.
—
The Virginia Fire Department has these reminders when dealing with gasoline.
Portable container and vehicle filling procedures:
The uniform Fire Code only approves one and two gallon metal or plastic containers for the indoor storage of Class I-A flammable liquid.
• The container must have a tight fighting cap for both the spout and vent.
• The container must be predominantly red in color and properly labeled, “Gasoline”.
• To be approved. It must also bear the warning label about the dangers of gasoline.
• Metal containers when grounded; provide the greatest protection against fires caused by static electricity.
• Never use glass or plastic bottles for transporting or storage of gasoline.
Never siphon gasoline by mouth. It can be fatal is swallowed.
Because portable containers are much smaller than vehicle fuel tanks, they fill a lot faster. To prevent overfilling or a spill, the consumer needs to control fuel flow. This is why the nozzle trigger-valve should be left open while filling a portable container.
The container should be filled only 95% full. The remaining air space allows room for the gasoline to expand if it warms up later. Otherwise, expansion could force liquid gasoline out of the container or distort the container.
In most areas, gasoline pump nozzles are equipped with an accordion-like sleeve to reduce emissions of gasoline vapor during fueling. The sleeve helps return the vapor in the vehicle’s tank to the service station’s tank. The sleeve must be compressed to activate the nozzle. The same procedure isn’t practical with a container, because inserting the nozzle into the inlet far enough to compress the sleeve will activate the nozzle’s shut-off mechanism when the container is only partially full. The customer should compress the sleeve with one hand while controlling the nozzle valve with the other. This allows the customers to see that the nozzle is in contact with the container. It also allows the customer to monitor the rising fuel level and to stop at the appropriate time.
The filling locations should be a safe distance (about five feet) from the consumer’s vehicle and other vehicles. Engines that have just been turned off have hot surfaces (exhaust manifold and catalytic converter) that could ignite gasoline vapor.
—
Transporting and Storing Gasoline
Guidelines for Transporting Gasoline
• When transporting gasoline, make sure that it is stored in an approved container with the lid tightly closed.
• If you are transporting gasoline in a car, keep the container in the trunk and keep the trunk lid ajar for ventilation.
• Secure the container to prevent sliding if the gasoline is being transported by truck.
• Remove the container and store it properly. Never store a gasoline container in a vehicle.
• Wipe the outside of the container to remove any liquid or gasoline residue.
• Do not leave the container of gasoline in direct sunlight, or in the trunk of a car that is in direct sun. Heating the gasoline will build up pressure in the container.
• Gasoline should be transported only a short distance. Do not include transporting gasoline along with a list of other errands you need to accomplish.
Guidelines for Storing Gasoline
• Don’t store gasoline in the house or garage!
• Always store a gasoline container in a cool and well-ventilated area. Keep it away from any source of heat or sparks such as a water heater, electric motor or car engine.
• Never store more than one gallon of gas.
• Always store the container in a shed away from the house or any habitable structure.
• When not in use, keep gasoline locked up at all times.
• Have a class B type extinguisher located near the gasoline storage area.
• Always keep gas out of reach of children.
