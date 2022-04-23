Virginia Fire Call: April 10 – April 16

During the week of April 10 – April 16, the Virginia Fire department was dispatched for service eighty-six times. Eighty of which were medical and six were fire calls. The fire calls varied from multiple motor vehicle accidents, a carbon monoxide emergency, and multiple residential and commercial detectors activations. Of the medical calls, fifty-two were 9-1-1 calls. Twenty-eight were hospital transports to Duluth hospitals, Metro hospitals, and return transfers back to surrounding nursing homes and assisted living facilities. All of these transports were out of Essentia Health Virginia. The 9-1-1 EMS calls brought us to most of our surrounding communities.
During this week, we performed one-hundred and thirty-two medical procedures, one-hundred and thirty-five treatments and administered ninety-nine medicines.
Outdoor Activity
Summer outdoor activities are some of the best events of the year.
The warm balmy nights, food cooking on the grill and family spending quality time together make wonderful memories that last a lifetime. But, these outdoor events do result in an increased risk of home fires. Fortunately, following some simple safety tips and guidelines can help ensure you and your guests stay safe.
- Consider the following when you host your next outdoor event.
- Have an adult present at all times when a portable fireplace is burning.
- Use sturdy candle holders that won’t tip over easily.
- Keep anything that can burn, as well as children and pets, at least three feet away from open flames.
- Use battery-operated flameless candles and solar-powered patio (tiki) torches in place of an open flame. Flameless candles come in all colors, shapes and sizes, and many are scented. Flameless candles look and feel like the real ones, and add a beautiful soft glow to any outdoor event.
There’s nothing like outdoor grilling. It’s one of the most popular ways to cook food. But a grill placed too close to anything that can burn is a fire hazard. They can be very hot, causing burn injuries. Follow these simple tips and you will be on the way to safe grilling.
Safety Tips
- Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.
- The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.
- Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
- Never leave your grill unattended.
- Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Charcoal Grills
There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper and fuel. If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. Keep charcoal fluid out to the reach of children and away from heat sources. There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use and extension cord for outdoor use. When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container.
Propane Grills
Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year. Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose. A propane leak will release bubbles. If your grill has a gas leak, by smell or the soapy bubble test, and there is no flame, turn off both the gas tank and the grill. If the leak stops, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again. If the leak does not stop, call the fire department. If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill. If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least 5 minutes before re-lighting it.
