VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
___
Misdemeanor
Christopher James Bany, 28, Hibbing, traffic-DAR, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Christopher James Bany, 28, Hibbing, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Joseph Victor Zavodnik, 37, Britt, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Elliot Edward Russell Drentlaw, 31, Apple Valley, Minn., traffic-DWI-fourth-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Frank Michael Pouchnik, 80, Cook, traffic-DWI-fourth-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $1,115.
Dacury Johnathan Strle, 25, Mountain Iron, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Terrence Vincent Strong, 22, Virginia, criminal damage to property-fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for six months, six months unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Justin Matthew Closson, 43, Superior, Wis., DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,110.
Dennis Logan Swanson, 34, Eveleth, give peace officer false name/birthdate/ID card, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Travis William Mattila, 30, Ely, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Chenoa Mae Black, 39, Virginia, theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, 29 days local confinement, 29 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Chenoa Mae Black, 39, Virginia, trespassing-returning after demand to leave, 28 days local confinement, 28 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Jessica Johanna Zapf, 27, Eveleth, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 82 days stayed for one year, eight days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Jonah Stephan Zapf, 19, Eveleth, traffic-reckless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines/restitution $10,239.27.
Jessica Johanna Zapf, 27, Eveleth, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Chenoa Mae Black, 39, Virginia, domestic abuse violate OFP, 90 days local confinement, 61 days stayed for one year, 29 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Colby Douglas Chrislock, 38, Hibbing, theft by shoplifting $1-$500, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $185.99.
Bobby James Drift, 34, Virginia, fourth-degree damage to property $1-$500, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $849.07.
Christy Jean Isham, 46, Virginia, assault in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Christy Jean Isham, 46, Virginia, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
___
Gross Misdemeanor
Nicholas Dale Miller, 69, Hoyt Lakes, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Nicole Leanne Martinson, 42, Angora, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Colleen Helen Wall Glowaski, 25, Virginia, second-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $590.
Dennis Logan Swanson, 34, Eveleth, drugs-fifth degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, one year credit for time served.
Donald Robert Smith, 28, Cloquet, test refusal in the second degree, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $170.
Travis William Mattila, 30, Ely, obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, 356 days stayed for one year, nine days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Brian Scott Colby Jr., test refusal in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Chenoa Mae Black, 39, Virginia, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, one year local confinement, 340 days stayed for two years, 25 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
___
Felony
Eric John Peterson, 60, Embarrass, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 54 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $240.
Eric John Peterson, 60, Embarrass, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Brett Jeffrey Kippola, 42, Aurora, threats of violence, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, 60 days local confinement, 30 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $285.
Thomas Wayne Maroste, 58, Albert Lea, Minn., DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 30 days local confinement, 30 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $720.
