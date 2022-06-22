Thursday, June 23, at 7 p.m.

Bob Baldrica Bandstand, Olcott Park

Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas — Directors

The Star Spangled Banner

The Klaxon-Henry Fillmore

Capriccio Italien-Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

The Silver Quill-Dale Harpham & Sammy Nestico

Viva Italia!-Jack Bullock

Knightsbridge March-Eric Cates

Guest Conductor-Bob Birnstihl

Selections from The Music Man-Meredith Willson

In Heaven's Air-Samuel R. Hazo

Guardians of the Galaxy- Michael Brown

Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”-Antonin Dvorak

