Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m.

Bob Baldrica Bandstand, Olcott Park

Bill Lavato and Ryan Freitas- Directors

The Star Spangled Banner

The Washington Post- John Phillip Sousa

Chester- William Schuman

Jamaican Rumba- Arther Benjamin

Bubbling Woodwinds- David Schanke

Broadway One-Step- Karl King

Olympic Fanfare and Theme- John Williams

Yagi-Bushi- Naohiro Iwai

Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing- Randall D. Standridge

Soundtrack Highlights from Black Panther- Ludwig Goransson

The Fairest of the Fair- John Phillip Sousa

