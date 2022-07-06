Virginia City Band Concert: Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. Jul 6, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m.Bob Baldrica Bandstand, Olcott ParkBill Lavato and Ryan Freitas- DirectorsThe Star Spangled BannerThe Washington Post- John Phillip SousaChester- William SchumanJamaican Rumba- Arther BenjaminBubbling Woodwinds- David SchankeBroadway One-Step- Karl KingOlympic Fanfare and Theme- John WilliamsYagi-Bushi- Naohiro IwaiCome Thou Fount of Every Blessing- Randall D. StandridgeSoundtrack Highlights from Black Panther- Ludwig GoranssonThe Fairest of the Fair- John Phillip Sousa Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Phillip Sousa Soundtrack Music Ballet Concert Chester Randall D. Standridge Fount Ludwig Goransson Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Kari Petrich Hibbing man charged with second degree murder in death of girlfriend Donald E. (Don) Maki Woman dies in Hibbing, boyfriend booked on domestic-related charges Shane Norman Parks Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
