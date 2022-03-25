Chisholm Senior Center News
The center is open at 9 a.m. on Monday through Thursday.
Cost is $5 for the membership, open to ages 50 and up.
You can mail your membership in to Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, 319 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719.
Stop by for ladies coffee on Monday and Wednesday around 9:30 or so.
Pool playing every day.
Jerry is available on Tuesday for your tech questions.
Tourist Center Senior Citizens, INC.
1202 E. Howard Street, Hibbing
218-262-4166
The Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) located at 1202 E. Howard Street in Hibbing- Across from the courthouse. The mission of the Tourist Center Senior Citizens, Inc., is to provide tourism information at the Tourist Center and the Hull Rust Mine View, as well as delivering activities, programs, and socialization for the enjoyment of senior citizens and the community.
MONDAY — Bone Builders Exercise Class & Coffee 10 to 11:30 a.m.; Women’s Club meeting noon to 2 p.m.; Cribbage 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY — Card Club 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY — Bone Builders Exercise Class & Coffee 10 to 11:30 a.m.
THURSDAY — Mahjong Chinese tile game 9:30 a.m.; Dime Bingo first and third Thursday noon to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY — Line Dancing 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to join us. We have individual, senior and family memberships available! Seniors only $12 per year! Call us anytime for information at 218-262-4166 or find us online at www.hibbingmineview.org- Facebook: www.facebook.com/HibbingTouristCenter.
Hibbing Community Senior Center
Hibbing Memorial Building
400 E. 23rd St.
We are starting a walking class in the Memorial Building. We will be walking from 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Enter from the front door.
MONDAY Crafts at 9:30 a.m., work with us on ours, or you can bring your own to work on, and if you need help we are there to ask.
TUESDAY Exercise starts at 10 a.m. All men and women are welcome to join us.
On the first Tuesday of the month we have game day we play, left, right, center and we start at noon.
On the second Tuesday of the month we play Bingo,starting at noon.No outside food or drinks are allowed. $1.00 at door to play and 100% payout. We play 10 games for $3.00 and begin at noon. We always have a light lunch we will be serving at minimum cost.
On the third Tuesday of the month we play a new game called RUmmikub, you want fun come up and join in.
On the fourth Tuesday of the month we play a game called game of choice day.
THURSDAY Exercise at 10 a.m. We always have coffee after every event and maybe a snack or two.
We have many items to look at up there, baby blankets,walker bags,and utility bags, microwave bowl holders, and many more items to choose from. We are work on now are kids aprons.
WE also have a lending library for you to enjoy.
Membership is just $10.00 a year, Where can you go and enjoy yourself for $10.00 a year. Call 218-263-5770 for more information, leave a message if no one answered.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“We have to learn from what we did yesterday. Today we want to live and enjoy every moment, and tomorrow we hope we have many more times to enjoy them again. Stay safe.”
Mountain Iron Senior Citizens Building
Downtown Mountain Iron on Main Street
For more information call 218-735-8581
Meetings of the Senior Club will be held at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. All seniors are welcome to join us. Dues are $5 a year.
Virginia Senior Center
Center is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., except on Tuesdays, closes at 2 p.m. Pool room is open the same. NO Bingo until further notice. Starting in September — 3rd Thursday - Business Meeting at 1 pm. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday - Smear at noon, cost is $3 for 6 games. 1st & 3rd Tuesday - Stamp and Craft Club at 11am. Friday - Hand & Foot cards at 1 p.m. with Coffee An’. Dues are $10/year.
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
