Senior News: July 15, 2022

Tourist Center Senior Citizens, INC.

1202 E. Howard Street, Hibbing

218-262-4166

The HIbbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) located at 1202 E. Howard Street in Hibbing- Across from the courthouse. The mission of the Tourist Center Senior Citizens, Inc., is to provide tourism information at the Tourist Center and the Hull Rust Mine View, as well as delivering activities, programs, and socialization for the enjoyment of senior citizens and the community.

MONDAY — Bone Builders Exercise Class & Coffee-10-11:30 a.m.; Cribbage-6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY — Card Club-10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY — Bone Builders Exercise Class & Coffee-10-11:30 a.m.

THURSDAY — Mahjong Chinese tile game-9:30 a.m.; Bingo (1st and 3rd Thursdays)-noon-3 p.m.

FRIDAY — Senior Yoga-10 a.m.

Anyone is welcome to join us — we have individual, senior and family memberships available! Seniors only $12 per year! Call us anytime for information at 218-262-4166 or find us online at www.hibbingmineview.org- Facebook: www.facebook.com/HibbingTouristCenter.

We're thrilled to announce the Hull Rust Mine View is now open every day through September 30 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Shop with us in our Gift Boutique! Don't forget your sarma and pasty!

Hibbing Community Senior Center

Hibbing Memorial Building

400 E. 23rd St.

We are starting a walking class in the Memorial Building. We will be walking from 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Enter from the front door.

MONDAY Crafts at 9:30 a.m., work with us on ours, or you can bring your own to work on, and if you need help we are there to ask.

TUESDAY Exercise starts at 10 a.m. All men and women are welcome to join us.

On the first Tuesday of the month we have game day we play, left, right, center and we start at noon.

On the second Tuesday of the month we play Bingo,starting at noon.No outside food or drinks are allowed. $1.00 at door to play and 100% payout. We play 10 games for $3.00 and begin at noon. We always have a light lunch we will be serving at minimum cost.

On the third Tuesday of the month we play a new game called RUmmikub, you want fun come up and join in.

On the fourth Tuesday of the month we play a game called game of choice day.

THURSDAY Exercise at 10 a.m. We always have coffee after every event and maybe a snack or two.

We have many items to look at up there, baby blankets,walker bags,and utility bags, microwave bowl holders, memory bears and many more items to choose from. We are now working on kids aprons.

WE also have a lending library for you to enjoy.

Membership is just $10.00 a year, Where can you go and enjoy yourself for $10.00 a year. Call 218-263-5770 for more information, leave a message if no one answered.

Mountain Iron Senior Citizens Building

The Mountain Iron Senior Citizens Club will be holding regular meetings during the summer months at 1 p.m. The next meeting will be Monday, June 13. Bingo is played each time immediately following a short business meeting. The meetings are on the second and fourth Mondays of June, July and August.

The club also offers coffee an’ to the community after the 4th of July AM parade and sponsors a Bingo at 1 p.m. that afternoon. On Saturday, Aug. 13, as part of the "Merritt Days" celebration, Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. These gatherings are held in the Senior building in downtown Mountain Iron.

The Senior Club is happy to host a group of Seniors from the Virginia Waterview Pines facility on July 11.

Senior friends are welcome to attend any meeting. Dues are still $5.00 a year.

Questions may be answered by calling 218-735-8581.

Virginia Senior Center

Center is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., except on Tuesdays, closes at 2 p.m. Pool room is open the same. NO Bingo until further notice. 3rd Thursday - Business Meeting at 1 pm. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday - Smear at noon, cost is $3 for 6 games. 1st & 3rd Tuesday - Stamp and Craft Club at 11am. Friday - Hand & Foot cards at 1 p.m. with Coffee An’. Dues are $10/year.

Free pizza party for members at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 15. Sign up at the Sr. Center by July 10. Fee for nonmembers is $5.00

Chisholm Senior Center News

The center is open at 9 a.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Cost is $5 for the membership, open to ages 50 and up.

You can mail your membership in to Chisholm Senior Citizen Center, 319 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719.

Stop by for ladies coffee on Monday and Wednesday around 9:30 or so.

Pool playing every day.

Jerry is available on Tuesday for your tech questions.

Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

