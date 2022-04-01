Hibbing School lunch menu

April 4-8

Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, brown rice blend, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meatsauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, pudding

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm School lunch menu

April 4-8

Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, brown rice blend, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meatsauce, sweet kale chopped salad, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, brown rice blend, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Wednesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meatsauce, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, whole kernel corn, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

