Hibbing Schools lunch menu

Feb. 21-25

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Roasted chicken filet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken strips, oven browned potatoes, strawberry/spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm Schools lunch menu

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Roasted chicken filet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato waffle fries, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, fruit snacks

Wednesday: Chicken strips, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppy seed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, Calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat mik choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

Feb. 21-25

Monday: School is not in session

Tuesday: Roasted chicken filet on whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato waffle fries, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, fruit snacks

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, Calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli turkey and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken strips, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

