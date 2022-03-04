Hibbing Schools lunch menu

March 7-11

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbit, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Friday: School is not in session

Chisholm Schools lunch menu

March 7-11

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

March 7-11

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Fish nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices

