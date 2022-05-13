Hibbing Schools lunch menu

May 16-20

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese on whole wheat bun, pickle spear, creamy coleslaw, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunch garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunch fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm Schools lunch menu

May 16-20

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

May 16-20

Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, seasoned french fries, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, sour cream, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, pudding cup

Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

