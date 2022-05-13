School Lunch Menus May 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hibbing Schools lunch menuMay 16-20Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Hot ham and cheese on whole wheat bun, pickle spear, creamy coleslaw, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunch garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunch fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices—Chisholm Schools lunch menuMay 16-20Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackersThursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices—Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menuMay 16-20Monday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, seasoned french fries, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, sour cream, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, pudding cupThursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milk Pickle Nugget Food Gastronomy Green Bean Menu Applesauce Peach Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Woman dies after jumping from Highway 53 bridge Timothy Blake Cherro Devan Jakob Mattson Leon “Leo” Cherro Ella Perpich Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
