School Lunch Menus March 14 - March 18 Mar 11, 2022

Hibbing Schools lunch menu
March 14-18
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, steamed mixed vegetables, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, surprise treat
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

___

Chisholm Schools lunch menu
March 14-18
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, surprise treat
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

___

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu
March 14-18
Monday: Italian meatball sub w/mozzarella cheese, steamed green beans, fresh cucumber slices and baby carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, crisp mixed greens w/balsamic vinaigrette, whole kernel corn, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Toasty grilled cheese sandwich, creamy tomato soup, crunchy garden veggies w/red pepper hummus, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Shrimp poppers, oven browned potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
