Hibbing Schools lunch menu

March 21-25

Monday: Chicken patty on a bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm Schools lunch menu

March 21-25

Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

March 21-25

Monday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crispy baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread, shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

