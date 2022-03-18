School Lunch Menus March 21 - 25 Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hibbing Schools lunch menuMarch 21-25Monday: Chicken patty on a bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices___Chisholm Schools lunch menuMarch 21-25Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices___Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menuMarch 21-25Monday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crispy baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread, shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce, shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Pizza crunchers w/marinara sauce, whole kernel corn, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now LeAnn Grace Bischoff Joshua Andrew Gams Charlene Ann ‘Char’ Olsen Lynn M. ‘Reno’ Faust William "Bill" Joseph Manney Sr. Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
