School Lunch Menus: May 9 - 13 May 6, 2022

Hibbing School lunch menu
May 9-13
Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, brown rice blend, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/meat sauce, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Chicken stix, oven browned potatoes, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, fruit snacks
Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

—

Chisholm School lunch menu
May 9-13
Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, brown rice blend, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Cheese bread dunkers w/ meat sauce, sweet kale chopped salad, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Pulled pork on whole wheat bun, pickle slices, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookie
Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Stuffed crust pizza, creamy coleslaw, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

—

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu
May 9-13
Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, pork egg roll, brown rice blend, steamed broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh veggies, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookie
Wednesday: Garlic french bread pizza, creamy coleslaw, steamed carrot coins, diced pears, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, whole kernel corn, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
