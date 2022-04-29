Hibbing Schools lunch menu

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Tuesday: French toast sticks, savory turkey sausage patty, crispy hashbrown, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken strips, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm School lunch menu

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, fruit snack

Tuesday: Nachos w/meat and cheese sauce, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, warm apples slices with cinnamon, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Chicken strips, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, Calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

Monday: Roasted chicken fillet on a whole wheat bun, shredded lettuce, sweet potato side dish, California blend veggies, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices, ice cream sundae cup

Tuesday: Taco in a bag w/fixings, bold black bean salsa, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Hot dog on a whole wheat bun, creamy potato salad, Calico baked beans, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, deli ham and cheese sandwich, fresh baby carrots and crunchy jicama sticks, deli coleslaw, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Chicken strips, oven browned potatoes, strawberry spinach salad w/poppyseed dressing, fresh broccoli bites, whole wheat bread, diced pears, lowfat milk choices

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments