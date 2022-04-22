School lunch menus: April 25 - 29 Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hibbing School lunch menuApril 25-29Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Corn dog, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices—Chisholm School lunch menuApril 25-29Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Corn dog, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices—Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menusApril 25-29Monday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chipsWednesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Corn dog, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh broccoli bites, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Milk Fresh Fruit Lettuce Food Gastronomy Potato Salad Patty Chicken Bun Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joshua Benjamin Stewart David Charles Hardy Monica Jean Plombon-Tobey Fatal, officer-involved shooting in Chisholm confirmed by authorities Brian Larry Dahl Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
