Hibbing School lunch menu

April 25-29

Monday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Corn dog, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh broccoli bites, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menus

April 25-29

Monday: Creamy penne chicken alfredo, garden fresh spinach salad, crisp baby carrots, garlic bread, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Shaved deli turkey breast on whole wheat bread w/shredded lettuce, pickle spear, rotini ranch salad, tangy chilled tomato juice, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, baked chips

Wednesday: Chicken patty on a whole wheat bun w/sriracha sauce and shredded lettuce, augratin potatoes, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Cheeseburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, creamy potato salad, crunchy celery sticks, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Corn dog, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh broccoli bites, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

