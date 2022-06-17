Library Notes

Virginia Public Library
Summer hours:
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday.
Call the library at (218) 748-7525, visit www.virginiapubliclibrary.info, or come into the library for more information.
—
Aurora Public Library news and notes
"Read Beyond the Beaten Path!" Summer reading programs for children and teens will start on June 6 and will continue through July 29. Children and teens can sign up any time to participate. As well as encouraging reading, the children's program will include weekly take-and-make/do activities, "show me" demonstrations, special programs and events at the library and around town, and "Play and Learn" bins to enjoy at the library. The teen program will include weekly crafting activities, as well as reading incentives.
This month's take-and-make activity is a "Be a Storyteller" kit. They will be available starting June 13, one kit per family, until they are gone. In this interactive arts activity designed for storytelling beginners by COMPAS Teaching Artist Beverly Cottman, participants will receive the tools to learn an old story, put their own creative spin on it, then re-tell it to friends, family members, pets, and more! This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
With thanks to United Way for their generous donation, the collection of graphic novels for children and teens has been significantly expanded. There are also several new learning kits (science activity kits, phonics flip books and games, geography bingo, and more!) that may be checked out.
The Library of Things has also significantly grown. New "things" that can be borrowed from the library include outdoor activities (such as bocce ball, horseshoes, croquet), gardening tools (a gardening tools bag, a soil tester), simple musical instruments (children's bongo set, steel tongue drum), games and puzzles, tools (an automotive code reader, stud finder), and more. Check them out! These circulating items have been added through an ARPA sub-grant made possible through the 021 CFDA 45.310, Library Services and Technology Act – American Rescue Plan Act, LS-250219-OLS-21 administered by MDE: State Library Services.
—
Hibbing Public Library
Greetings Library Lovers! During the week we offer Online Story Time on our Facebook page. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
New Hours of Operation
Heading into the summer months the library hours of operation will be as follows:
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Summer Reading
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program will be “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Our program runs from June 20th through the end of July. Summer Reading keeps children engaged in learning by allowing them to develop new talents and foster health and creativity. Our Summer Reading Program will be online with Beanstack this year! Beanstack is an app that allows you to track your reading and win achievements. There are three different challenges and prize drawings at the end. It’s tons of fun! There will also be a traditional paper version of Summer Reading for those that don’t have devices. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more up-to-date information. We look forward to having you be part of our 2022 Summer Reading Program!
June 13-27: Be A Storyteller Take & Share Art Kits
The Arrowhead Library System will be providing Be A Storyteller Take & Share Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute. These kits have been designed by COMPAS Teaching Artist Beverly Cottman. The art of storytelling is an ancient oral tradition found in all cultures. Storytellers keep and continue that culture by learning, telling, and passing on stories, fables, folk tales, myths, and legends that guide and teach others. In this interactive arts activity designed for storytelling beginners, participants will receive the tools to learn an old story, put their own creative spin on it, then re-tell it to friends, family members, pets, and more! An accompanying online video with Beverly will be available for any new storytellers who want to watch and learn more.
Tuesday, June 21, at 10 a.m.: Outdoor Adventure Story Time! Are you ready for a crazy good time? Do you know a particular someone that has a lot of youthful energy? Come shake out your sillies and join April outside on the library lawn! Story Time is a fun-filled hour of amazing stories, silly songs, cool crafts, and other fantastic activities. This program is open to all ages and is suitable for anyone who likes fun!
Wednesday, June 22, at 1 p.m.: Afoutayi Dance
Afoutayi Dance, Music and Arts company produces high quality events dedicated to promoting knowledge and understanding of Haitian culture, history and traditional arts. Dance connects the Haitian people to their spiritual and cultural heritage, having been passed down through lineages of African and Indigenous ancestry. This hour-long performance is a vibrant educational tool filled with dance, music, drumming, storytelling and history and presents Haitian cultural heritage with songs in Creole and French languages with live drumming accompaniment. Participants will learn about Haitian culture through dance as the dancers engage in a playful, spontaneous interchange with the audience. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACFH) and by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the ACHF.
Friday, June 24, at 2 p.m.: Yoga on the Lawn. Would you like to get limber and give yoga a shot? Come to Yoga on the Lawn! This is a free program, with no registration required. All ages are welcome, but you will need to bring your own mat.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Electrolysis
In chemistry and manufacturing, electrolysis is a technique that uses direct electric current to drive an otherwise non-spontaneous chemical reaction. Electrolysis is commercially important as a stage in the separation of elements from naturally occurring sources such as ores using an electrolytic cell. The word "lysis" means to separate or break, so in terms, electrolysis would mean “breakdown via electricity.”
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, July 4, for Independence Day. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
