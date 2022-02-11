Virginia Public Library
It’s time for Winter Reading at the Virginia Public Library! Our Winter Reading Program runs through March 25th. You can sign up in the library at the front desk by asking a staff member about the program or on the library website, www.virginiapubliclibrary.info. Everyone who signs up for winter reading gets a registration prize - so don't forget to visit the library to pick yours up!
If you want to participate fully in the Winter Reading program, you will need to have a copy of the Winter Reading booklet. There are three reading program booklets to choose from. Each booklet has an identical BINGO sheet, the other pages have different activities to complete. As you read and complete activities, you earn prizes and tickets for the prize baskets.
You can pick up your prizes as you complete activities by bringing your Winter Reading booklet to the main desk at the library. Staff will give you your prize and a ticket for one of the baskets! You can do as many or as few of the Winter Reading activities as you wish. The more activities you complete, the more tickets you earn for a prize.
The last day to pick up prizes and to add tickets to the baskets is March 25th, 2022.
If you have any questions, call the library at (218)748-7525.
Hibbing Public Library
Greetings Library Lovers! The Hibbing Library is open every weekday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to have. Stop by and grab a free Mystery Book Grab Bag. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
Winter Reading Program
February 1 to March 31, 2022
The Hibbing Public Library will be having our Winter Reading Challenge for all ages. This year our themes are "READ ON THE WILD SIDE" for kids, and "Read on the Quiet Side for adults". We encourage all readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy, and action through literature. We challenge our patrons to read at least 600 minutes during this winter's reading program and keep track of their reading on our Beanstack site.
Register and log your minutes at alslib.beanstack.com/reader365
Paper Design Collage Take & Create Art Kits
The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Paper Design Collage Take & Create Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute February 14-28, 2022. These kits have been designed by COMPAS Teaching Artist Teresa Cox. This art activity explores color relationships and design using geometric shapes and is for anyone wanting to experiment with using papers to create an original collage. Patrons will get to experience drawing, color relationships, cutting, sharing and discussion.
Ancestry.com- the library has a subscription to Ancestry.com! We even went so far as to get the Library Edition, which is chock full of all sorts of cool information like obituaries, military records, censuses, and travel registers from all over the world. You’ll be able to stop by your local library and do some serious genealogical digging.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Spile
A spile is a small wooden or metal peg used to control the flow of air into, and carbon dioxide out of, a cask of ale. Spiles can also be used to tap sap from trees. Depending on the tree, the sap can be used to make things like maple syrup, rubber, or palm wine.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for President’s Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Director, Hibbing Public Library
