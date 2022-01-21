Local libraries to offer take and make comic kits
MOUNTAIN IRON
The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Create A Comic Take and Make kits to member public libraries to distribute January 14-31. Create and draw your own wacky characters and insert them into a comic strip of your own design using the cartoon-panel pages provided. Follow the helpful draw-along instructions to determine your character’s looks, style, emotions, and ability to take a fall. Kits will be distributed at the following public libraries and ALS outreach locations, including the Chisholm Public Library.
Each kit includes some example drawings and prompts to create comics and characters from your own imagination. Will your character be a bumbling human? A scary doll? You and your family? An impatient ice cream cone? A wise old dandelion? Maybe that’s a team? Defy the laws of physics, draw goofy stuff, and have fun creating comics drawn from your imagination or your life.
Comics are for everyone so the recommended age for this activity is third grade to adults. (Little kids could do it too if someone can read to them.) Each kit includes fun directions and space for drawing characters, some blank comic templates, and a felt tip pen to bring your comics to the page. Please note each location has a limited number of kits - feel free to contact your local library for more information. Chris Monroe is an author, illustrator, visual artist and cartoonist. She is the author of seven children's picture books, as well as the illustrator of picture books by authors Kevin Kling, Jane Yolen, and Janice Levy. Her comic strip, Violet Days, has been in print for over 19 years, and is featured in the collection "Ultra Violet: Ten Years Of Violet Days."
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
Aurora Public Library
Happy new year! We all hope you enjoyed a merry Christmas and we wish you a safe and happy new year's celebration.
Do you have any goals for 2022? Any plans to try to learn something new? Check out our January display of how-to books for new things to try, including knitting, recipe books, a book about writing your first novel, planning a vacation, and more!
We will also begin offering our local January take-and-make project on Monday: Homemade Pizza in a Bag! The bag includes a recipe and ingredients to make a basic cheese pizza, as well as other recipes that can be made from the same dough. One bag per household, while supplies last.
Come back in mid-January for a regional take-and-make project: Create-a-Comic Kit with Minnesota author Chris Monroe. Each kit includes fun directions and space for drawing characters, some blank comic templates, and a felt tip pen to bring your comics to the page. An accompanying online video with Chris is available to any cartooners who want to watch it.
This year's Adult Winter Reading program (which is also open to high school students) will start at the Aurora Public Library on January 3 and run through February 28. If you like low-key, this is a great program! Sign up, check out and read what you like, enter your name in a drawing each week you check something out and each week you finish a book, and report your totals at the end. If you like a twist, try the weekly reading challenge! (January's challenges will include reading a biography or memoir, reading a book in a genre you don't usually read, reading a book by a Minnesota author or from the Minnesota collection, and reading a poem or short story.) If competition motivates you, report your reading each week to move your team forward on the path through the woods. Read on the quiet side at the Aurora Public Library this winter!
Watch the library's web page (https://www.aurorapubliclibrarymn.com/) and Facebook page for the full listings of new titles on the shelf.
Recent titles by Minnesota authors include:
Loons — Stan Tekiela (nonfiction)
Shadows of Swanfield Abbey — Julie Klassen (historical fiction)
We also recently added the movie "Wunderland" — a historical drama set at Christmas, 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge and filmed by Big Lake, Minnesota.
Hibbing Public Library
Greetings Library Lovers! The Hibbing Library is open every weekday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to have. Stop by and grab a free Mystery Book Grab Bag. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
Create-A-Comic Kit with Minnesota Author & Illustrator Chris Monroe
Paper Design Collage Take & Create Art Kits
The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Paper Design Collage Take & Create Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute February 14-28, 2022. These kits have been designed by COMPAS Teaching Artist Teresa Cox. This art activity explores color relationships and design using geometric shapes and is for anyone wanting to experiment with using papers to create an original collage. Patrons will get to experience drawing, color relationships, cutting, sharing and discussion.
The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for President’s Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Bathetic
If something is described as bathetic, that means it is anti-climactic, disappointing, trite, exceptionally commonplace, or a letdown. The term comes from the root word “bathos,” itself a literary term first used in this sense in Alexander Pope's 1727 essay "Peri Bathous," to describe an amusingly failed attempt at presenting artistic greatness. Today, bathos refers to a rhetorical anticlimax—an abrupt transition from a lofty style or grand topic to a common or vulgar one—occurring either accidentally (through artistic ineptitude) or intentionally (for comedic effect).
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Director, Hibbing Public Library
