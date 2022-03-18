Virginia Public Library
It’s time for Winter Reading at the Virginia Public Library! Our Winter Reading Program runs through March 25. You can sign up in the library at the front desk by asking a staff member about the program or on the library website, www.virginiapubliclibrary.info. Everyone who signs up for winter reading gets a registration prize - so don't forget to visit the library to pick yours up!
If you want to participate fully in the Winter Reading program, you will need to have a copy of the Winter Reading booklet. There are three reading program booklets to choose from. Each booklet has an identical BINGO sheet, the other pages have different activities to complete. As you read and complete activities, you earn prizes and tickets for the prize baskets.
You can pick up your prizes as you complete activities by bringing your Winter Reading booklet to the main desk at the library. Staff will give you your prize and a ticket for one of the baskets! You can do as many or as few of the Winter Reading activities as you wish. The more activities you complete, the more tickets you earn for a prize.
The last day to pick up prizes and to add tickets to the baskets is March 25, 2022.
If you have any questions, call the library at 218-748-7525.
___
Hibbing Public Library
Greetings Library Lovers! Good news- we are looking to increase our evening hours starting April 4! During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to take and assemble for free. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
Hibbing Little Ones Indoor Park
The Indoor Park is open for play! The weekly hours will be 10-4, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The park can be subject to closing, so feel free to call the library to ensure that it is open.
Winter Reading Program
February 1 to March 31, 2022
The Hibbing Public Library will be having our Winter Reading Challenge for all ages. This year our themes are "READ ON THE WILD SIDE" for kids, and "Read on the Quiet Side for adults". We encourage all readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy, and action through literature. We challenge our patrons to read at least 600 minutes during this winter's reading program and keep track of their reading on our Beanstack site.
Register and log your minutes at alslib.beanstack.com/reader365
Pom-Pom Owl Craft Kit
March 21 to March 25, 2022
This week’s FREE Take and Make at the Hibbing Library is the Pom-Pom Owl Craft Kit
You will have a hooting good time creating these owls! These craft kits are pre-packaged with instructions included. Locate your kit by the front desk. Supplies limited!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Slugabed
A person who stays in bed after the usual or proper time to get up.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Friday, April 15, for Good Friday. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Director, Hibbing Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.