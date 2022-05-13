Greetings Library Lovers! During the week we offer Online Story Time on our Facebook page. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
Hibbing Little Ones Indoor Park
The Indoor Park is closed for the season.
Hours of Operation
Until the end of May, the library hours of operation will be as follows:
Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
We will test these hours May 21, and then switch to summer hours.
Community Puzzle Program
Do you like jigsaw puzzles? Do you have any you’d be willing to donate? The library intends to start a Community Puzzle Program, where patrons can share and take fun jigsaw puzzles at the library. Let us know if you’re interested!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Hormesis
Hormesis is a characteristic of many biological processes, namely a response to exposure to increasing amounts of a substance. Within the hormetic zone, the biological response to low exposures to toxins and other stressors is generally favorable. In the Renaissance, the Swiss doctor Paracelsus said, "All things are poison, and nothing is without poison; the dosage alone makes it so a thing is not a poison."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.