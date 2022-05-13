Virginia Public Library

The Virginia Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20. Summer hours will begin the following week on Monday, May 23.

Hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday.

Call the library at (218) 748-7525, visit www.virginiapubliclibrary.info, or come into the library for more information.

Hibbing Public Library

Greetings Library Lovers! During the week we offer Online Story Time on our Facebook page. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!

Hibbing Little Ones Indoor Park

The Indoor Park is closed for the season.

Hours of Operation

Until the end of May, the library hours of operation will be as follows:

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

We will test these hours May 21, and then switch to summer hours.

Community Puzzle Program

Do you like jigsaw puzzles? Do you have any you’d be willing to donate? The library intends to start a Community Puzzle Program, where patrons can share and take fun jigsaw puzzles at the library. Let us know if you’re interested!

Library Ty’s Word of the Week

Hormesis

Hormesis is a characteristic of many biological processes, namely a response to exposure to increasing amounts of a substance. Within the hormetic zone, the biological response to low exposures to toxins and other stressors is generally favorable. In the Renaissance, the Swiss doctor Paracelsus said, "All things are poison, and nothing is without poison; the dosage alone makes it so a thing is not a poison."

Hibbing Public Library

The library will be closed on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.

This week’s column submitted by

Tyler Pulkkinen

Library Director, Hibbing Public Library

