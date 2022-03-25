Hibbing Public Library
Greetings Library Lovers! Good news- we are looking to increase our evening hours starting April 4! During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to take and assemble for free. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
New Hours
Starting the week of April 4th, the library hours of operation will be as follows:
Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
We will test these hours through the months of April and May, and then switch to summer hours.
Hibbing Little Ones Indoor Park
The Indoor Park is open for play! The weekly hours will be 10-4, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The park can be subject to closing, so feel free to call the library to ensure that it is open.
Winter Reading Program
February 1 to March 31, 2022
The Hibbing Public Library will be having our Winter Reading Challenge for all ages. This year our themes are "READ ON THE WILD SIDE" for kids, and "Read on the Quiet Side for adults". We encourage all readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy, and action through literature. We challenge our patrons to read at least 600 minutes during this winter's reading program and keep track of their reading on our Beanstack site.
Register and log your minutes at alslib.beanstack.com/reader365
Color Your Own Mini Dinosaur Craft Kit
March 28 to April 1, 2022
Kids are in for a roaring good time with these mini dinosaur characters! They’re just the right size for little hands to color, assemble and then stomp around in imaginative play. These craft kits are pre-packaged located by our front desk. Supplies limited!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Cognomen
A cognomen was the third name of a citizen of ancient Rome, under Roman naming conventions. Initially, it was a nickname, but lost that purpose when it became hereditary. Hereditary cognomina were used to augment the second name, the gens (the family name, or clan name), in order to identify a particular branch within a family or family within a clan. In present academic context, many prominent ancient Romans are referred to by only their cognomen; for example, Cicero serves as a shorthand for Marcus Tullius Cicero, and Caesar for Gaius Julius Caesar.
The library will be closed on Friday, April 15, for Good Friday. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Director, Hibbing Public Library
