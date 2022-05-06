Hibbing Public Library
Greetings Library Lovers! Good news- we are looking to increase our evening hours starting April 4! During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to take and assemble for free. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
—
Air-Dry Clay Take & Create Art Kits
The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Air-Dry Clay Take and Make; Create Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute May 4-18. This art experience has been designed by 321 Art Studio in Chisholm and explores sculpture and design with air-dry clay. Create your own pinch pot, coil pot, simple birds and animals, and tiles! Each participant will receive one pound of air-dry clay, wax paper, toothpicks, popsicle sticks, and a simple sheet of instructions for beginners. Each kit contains enough supplies for 3-6 projects, so artists can practice several times and try different techniques. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota'’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
—
New Hours
Starting the week of April 4th, the library hours of operation will be as follows:
Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
We will test these hours through the months of April and May, and then switch to summer hours.
—
Hibbing Little Ones Indoor Park
The Indoor Park is open for play! The weekly hours will be 10-4, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The park can be subject to closing, so feel free to call the library to ensure that it is open.
—
Community Puzzle Program
Do you like jigsaw puzzles? Do you have any you’d be willing to donate? The library intends to start a Community Puzzle Program, where patrons can share and take fun jigsaw puzzles at the library. Let us know if you’re interested!
—
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Syzygy
In astronomy, a syzygy is a straight-line configuration of three or more celestial bodies in a gravitational system. The word comes from Ancient Greek and means, "yoked together."
—
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Director, Hibbing Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.