Hibbing Public Library
Greetings Library Lovers! The Hibbing Library is open every weekday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to have. Stop by and grab a free Mystery Book Grab Bag. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
Winter Reading Program
February 1 to March 31, 2022
The Hibbing Public Library will be having our Winter Reading Challenge for all ages. This year our themes are "READ ON THE WILD SIDE" for kids, and "Read on the Quiet Side for adults". We encourage all readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy, and action through literature. We challenge our patrons to read at least 600 minutes during this winter's reading program and keep track of their reading on our Beanstack site.
Register and log your minutes at alslib.beanstack.com/reader365
Friends of the Library Meeting
Monday, February 7th at 6:30PM
Interested in helping out the library? Come join the Friends! The Friends of the Hibbing Public Library is a non-profit group that promotes, supports and cooperates with the library in developing services and facilities for the community. Friends care about libraries and believe in what they represent. They are interested in promoting their library by improving its role in the community. Friends also help raise special funds to purchase equipment and materials outside the normal library budget. Follow the Friends on Facebook www.facebook.com/hibbingfriends for meeting and event information. You can also email them at library@friendshpl.org.
Paper Design Collage Take & Create Art Kits
The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be providing Paper Design Collage Take & Create Art Kits to member public libraries to distribute February 14-28, 2022. These kits have been designed by COMPAS Teaching Artist Teresa Cox. This art activity explores color relationships and design using geometric shapes and is for anyone wanting to experiment with using papers to create an original collage. Patrons will get to experience drawing, color relationships, cutting, sharing and discussion.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Eustress
Eustress means beneficial stress—either psychological or physical. Eustress is not defined by the stress or type, but rather how one perceives that stressors (e.g., a negative threat versus a positive challenge). Potential indicators of eustress may include responding to a stressor with a sense of meaning, hope, or vigor. Eustress has also been positively correlated with life satisfaction and well-being.
The library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for President’s Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Director, Hibbing Public Library
