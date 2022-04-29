Hibbing Public Library

Greetings Library Lovers! Good news- we are looking to increase our evening hours starting April 4! During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to take and assemble for free. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!

New Hours

Starting the week of April 4th, the library hours of operation will be as follows:

Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

We will test these hours through the months of April and May, and then switch to summer hours.

Hibbing Little Ones Indoor Park

The Indoor Park is open for play! The weekly hours will be 10-4, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The park can be subject to closing, so feel free to call the library to ensure that it is open.

Community Puzzle Program

Do you like jigsaw puzzles? Do you have any you’d be willing to donate? The library intends to start a Community Puzzle Program, where patrons can share and take fun jigsaw puzzles at the library. Let us know if you’re interested!

Library Ty’s Word of the Week

Ruthenium

Ruthenium is a chemical element with the symbol Ru and atomic number 44. It is a rare transition metal belonging to the platinum group of the periodic table. Like the other metals of the platinum group, ruthenium is inert to most other chemicals. Russian-born scientist Karl Ernst Claus discovered the element in 1844 at Kazan State University and named ruthenium in honor of Russia. Because it hardens platinum and palladium alloys, ruthenium is used in electrical contacts, where a thin film is sufficient to achieve the desired durability.

Hibbing Public Library

The library will be closed on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.

This week’s column submitted by Tyler Pulkkinen

Library Director, Hibbing Public Library

