Aurora Public Library
April’s local ‘Take and Make” project is “Homemade Bread in a Bag.” Each bag contains a recipe, ingredients, and most supplies to make 2 mini-loaves or one small loaf of homemade bread. This ARPA sub-grant project/program is made possible by 2021 CFDA 45.310, Library Services and Technology Act – American Rescue Plan Act, LS-250219-OLS-21 administered by MDE: State Library Services.
The regional take-and-make project is a “Take and Write Poetry” workbook with COMPAS teaching artist May Lee-Yang. This kit is made available through Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The Aurora Friends of the Library will be holding a big used book and media sale at the library during regular library hours on Thursday, April 21; Friday, April 22; and Monday, April 25. The sale will feature hundreds of used books, audiobooks, and magazines for all ages, as well as some used books on cd and music CD’s, all priced by donation on Thursday and Friday. Sale specials include the offer of buying a library bag for $15 and filling it for free, themed quick pick bags which will also be available for curbside pick-up, and Dollar Days on Monday (everyone can fill a bag for a dollar). The Friends are requesting that masks are worn if the sale is crowded. Due to an overstock, we are not currently accepting donations of items for the sale.
There are some new items in the circulating “Library of Things” collection. Recent additions include a kalimba, a toddler busy board, a workout bag, a horseshoes set, a light therapy lamp, a fingerpulse oximeter, and a blood pressure monitor cuff.
New books, movies, books on CD, and other resources are regularly added to the library’s circulating collection as well. Recent titles by Minnesota authors include Hampton Smith’s Confluence, Brian Freeman’s The Ursulina, and a large print edition of William Kent Krueger’s Lightning Strike.
—
Hibbing Public Library
Greetings Library Lovers! Good news- we are looking to increase our evening hours starting April 4! During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to take and assemble for free. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
New Hours
Starting the week of April 4th, the library hours of operation will be as follows:
Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
We will test these hours through the months of April and May, and then switch to summer hours.
Hibbing Little Ones Indoor Park
The Indoor Park is open for play! The weekly hours will be 10-4, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The park can be subject to closing, so feel free to call the library to ensure that it is open.
Community Puzzle Program
Do you like jigsaw puzzles? Do you have any you’d be willing to donate? The library intends to start a Community Puzzle Program, where patrons can share and take fun jigsaw puzzles at the library. Let us know if you’re interested!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Patten
A patten is a protective overshoe or clog with a raised sole, worn to raise one's feet above wet or muddy ground when walking outdoors. More common in the 15th through early 20th century, pattens were used mainly because of unpaved roads of the time could be covered in mud, refuse, and garbage. Making full foot contact with such an unpleasant surface was, understandably, highly undesirable.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 218-362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Director, Hibbing Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.