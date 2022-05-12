Larmouth to meet with local writers

COOK — Ellie Larmouth, PhD. will again meet with local writers in Cook, Minn., at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery. This group has been meeting for about 11 years now and several books have been published by authors who attend Dr. Larmouth’s workshops. Many other folks who love to write enjoy gathering together to talk about writing and perhaps write a little and share during the meeting.
The volunteer staff at NWFA is so appreciative of Dr. Larmouth’s generous volunteer participation in NWFA, a nonprofit membership arts organization. Ellie lives in Tower, Minn., and grew up in the Finnish lifestyle in Esko, Minn. She is a retired educator, counselor, therapist, and college professor.
So, everyone interested in writing is invited to attend on Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at NWFA Gallery located at 210 S. River St. (behind the big Spruce tree) next to Dreamweaver Spa and Salon in Cook. There is no fee and no registration requirement.
The bonus for attending is enjoying the unique art and crafts displayed in the gallery as well as voting for your favorite photos exhibited for the annual NWFA Photo Contest. Voting ends at Noon on Friday, May 27. NWFA was established eleven years ago to inspire, nurture and celebrate the arts in all forms. More information about classes and events maybe found on the website, WWW.NWFAMN.ORG, or by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com. Gallery hours on Wed., Thurs. and Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sat. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
