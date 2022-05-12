 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larmouth to meet with local writers

  • 0

COOK — Ellie Larmouth, PhD. will again meet with local writers in Cook, Minn., at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery. This group has been meeting for about 11 years now and several books have been published by authors who attend Dr. Larmouth’s workshops. Many other folks who love to write enjoy gathering together to talk about writing and perhaps write a little and share during the meeting.

The volunteer staff at NWFA is so appreciative of Dr. Larmouth’s generous volunteer participation in NWFA, a nonprofit membership arts organization. Ellie lives in Tower, Minn., and grew up in the Finnish lifestyle in Esko, Minn. She is a retired educator, counselor, therapist, and college professor.

So, everyone interested in writing is invited to attend on Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at NWFA Gallery located at 210 S. River St. (behind the big Spruce tree) next to Dreamweaver Spa and Salon in Cook. There is no fee and no registration requirement.

The bonus for attending is enjoying the unique art and crafts displayed in the gallery as well as voting for your favorite photos exhibited for the annual NWFA Photo Contest. Voting ends at Noon on Friday, May 27. NWFA was established eleven years ago to inspire, nurture and celebrate the arts in all forms. More information about classes and events maybe found on the website, WWW.NWFAMN.ORG, or by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com. Gallery hours on Wed., Thurs. and Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sat. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK