DNR conservation offices stay busy with end of season violations

Here’s a look at this past week’s Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer activity in the Eveleth, Two Harbors and Grand Rapids areas.
It was last updated on March 28.
___
District 5 - Eveleth area
• CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling and shelter removal enforcement. Violations found were related to the shelter removal deadline and snowmobile registration. Larson also took a call related to an injured deer.
• CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling activity and checked local lakes for shelters left out after the removal date. Time was also spent transitioning seasonal equipment, attending training, and assisting in getting an injured barred owl to Wildwoods rehab facility.
• CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time following up with anglers who haven?t removed their permanent ice shelters off the ice yet. The cool and windy weather has shut down outdoor activity as of late, but with the lack of snow on the ice, he expects angling activity to increase once the cold weather breaks.
• CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and local forest roads. Fish house removal was checked. Snowmobile activity was non-existent given the lack of snow. Little fishing activity was noted over the week given the poor travelling conditions. Wolf activity was prevalent and field patrols note that the snow has crusted over, making for ideal hunting for these predators. Another winter storm on the horizon this week would further stress the deer herd.
• CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports checking tip-up anglers this past week and working ATV enforcement on area lakes and county roads. The Rainy River continues to make little progress with the ice disappearing slowly after cold weather moved in.
• CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports snowmobiling and angling activity have both slowed considerably in the area. Recent snow has created difficult conditions on area lakes with considerable slush. Those who are still looking for the last fish through the ice have reported unfavorable results. Shoreline checks were conducted for waters-related projects that are typical for this time of the year. Permits should be applied for well ahead of the time as this can delay projects. Open cases were worked on and equipment was tended to.
___
District 6 - Two Harbors area
• CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports cold weather limited the number of anglers on local lakes. Success was very poor and only a few fish were seen all week. Although travel was much better on the lakes with much less slush found, reports of trucks getting stuck on lakes were common. Violations included failure to display snowmobile registration and no license in possession.
• CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked primarily angling enforcement throughout the past week. Activity and success have been very weather-dependent, and recent snows have kept some snowmobile traffic in the area. Enforcement action was taken for no current fishing license.
• CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) spent the week checking last-chance trout anglers and snowmobile riders. Several of the latter were found to have been modifying their exhaust systems to make them louder, placing them in violation of state rules. Due to this being CO Schottenbauer?s No. 1 complaint from locals, enforcement action was taken.
• CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports working a heavy weekend of snowmobile enforcement during one of the last, if not the last, snowmobile weekend of the year. There were a surprising number of missing registration sticker violations, and the “this is our last hoorah” excuse was the common response. Please get your registrations in order before next season. Hill also took enforcement action on numerous exhaust violations. Fishing activity was minimal in the station. The first ATV violation of the year was documented after Hill stopped an operator driving down the wrong lane of travel with a pair of helmetless kids.
• CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked angling and ATV activity during the week. Most Lake Superior streams are still ice- and snow-covered. Lake ice conditions improved with the return of cold weather as some anglers continued to chase panfish on area lakes. Maple syrup harvest has begun when temperatures warm enough to allow the sap to flow.
• CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled area trails and lakes. Wet, heavy snow has helped with trail conditions but winds also brought down a number of trees. Trout anglers had decent catches but soft snow and slush made travel difficult for some. Manning and CO Humphrey represented the DNR Honor Guard for the celebration of life for retired CO Jerry Engelbrecht.
___
District 7 - Grand Rapids area
• CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) worked angling, fish house removal, and ATV activities throughout the surrounding area. A trespass complaint was also fielded and the investigation is ongoing. Equipment maintenance and seasonal turnover activities were completed as well.
• CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed lower-than-normal outdoor activity levels due to another blast of cooler-than-average weather. Several nuisance-animal calls were handled. Enforcement action was taken for angling and ATV violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked late ice panfish fishing activity with the ice conditions still holding out fairly well. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and expired ATV registration. A timber theft case was also worked where birch trees were illegally cut down on private property in order to be sold as a decorative product.
• CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked angling and recreational vehicle activity throughout the previous week. Time was also spent on wildlife-related complaints and following up on open cases. Holt attended training at Camp Ripley and monitored fish house removal from area lakes.
• CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) patrolled state parks and checked anglers, snowmobile activity, and small-game hunters. Numerous game and fish-related questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.
• CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, patrolled area snowmobile trails, handled nuisance-animal complaints and attended K9 Unit training. Angler success was good this week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, snowmobile registration issues and youth operation of snowmobile violations.
• CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled area lakes and monitored angling, snowmobile, and ATV activities. Time was also spent monitoring spruce top cutting, birch pole cutting, and maple tree-tapping activities.
