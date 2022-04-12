Relax and enjoy making remarkable art using alcohol ink. These step by step instructions from Clara and Floyde will lead you to create a stunning piece of art. We will be using a tile or special paper. This special paper can be used in making a card.
April 19, at 5 p.m.; Price: $20 members $30 non-members; All supplies included.
Zentangle
Zentangle is an art for people that believe they cannot draw. It is amazing to see the designs that you end up with. Zentangle is fun, simple, easy and the results are unexpected and beautiful. Come and join the fun.
April 21, from 5-7:30 p.m.; Price: Members $10.00 Non-members $15. All supplies included.
Woodburning wood plates with Karen
Karen will be teaching how to wood burn a beautiful leaf pattern on a wood plate approximately 10 inches.
April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Price: Member $35 and Non-Member $45; Spaces are limited so please sign up as soon as you can; All supplies are included; You may bring a snack and drink with you.
Intermediate Stained Glass Class (Night light)
Intro to stained glass is required to take this class. Make a beautiful night light with your choice of pattern. The size is approximately 4X5
April 26, 4-8 p.m.; Price: Members $35 Non-members $45; All supplies are included in this price.
Age to Age - Night Sky (Acrylic painting)
Lori will be doing an acrylic painting on an 11X14 canvas. This night sky is going to be a fun painting for all ages.
Date: April 30, 3 p.m.; Price: $10. All supplies included! All ages welcomed. Wear old clothes.
Call, text stop in to register. 218 263-8482. This activity is made possible by the Hibbing Area Age to Age program. Area Age to Age is for ages 2 to 122.
Memberships
Membership allows you to help sustain the future of the Borealis Art Guild. Borealis Art Guild offers support and education to local artists and the community. It provides a showing venue for completed works and workshops for beginners to advanced artists. We offer two studio locations:
B1 - 214 East Howard Street / B2 - 1901 East 7th Avenue, Hibbing
Student $35 per year; Individual $50 per year; Family $70 per year. Call for an application or we have a link set up on Facebook.
Any questions?
Stop in, see us on Facebook, call or text Borealis Art Guild number: 218-263-8482; Address: 214 E. Howard St., Hibbing.
