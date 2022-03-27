Step by step instruction on how to make stained-glass from start to finish with Jerry and Clara.
Dates: April 5/7/12; 5 - 8 p.m.; $130 for members, $150 for non-members; about an 8x10” piece.
All supplies are included, and patterns are provided or choose your own! (Up to approximately 12 cut pieces) Call, text or stop in to register. 218-263-8482. Please wear closed toe shoes and long pants.
Age to Age Surprise Box Cards
This is going to be a fun class. You create your own box card with your own ideas. Make a birthday, new baby, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or your teacher a beautiful card. (Teacher appreciation week is May 1 through May 8)
Date: April 9; Time: 10 a.m.; Cost: $10 - All supplies included! This activity is made possible by the Hibbing Age to Age program. The Age to Age program is for all age groups.
Woodburning wood plates with Karen
Karen will be teaching how to wood burn a beautiful leaf pattern on a wood plate approximately 10 inches.
Date: April 23; Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Price: Member $35 and Non-Member $45.
Spaces are limited so please sign up as soon as you can. All supplies are included! You may bring a snack and drink with you.
Stained glass open studio
Intro to stained glass is required!
Every Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m.; Price: $5.00.
This is a time to make your own creation and enjoy making stained glass at your own pace. You can take pleasure in using our equipment and bring your own supplies or you may buy from us. We will have an instructor that can help you with any issues that may come up.
You can reach the Borealis Art Guild, 214 East Howard St Hibbing, MN. 55746. 218-263-8482 (call or text)
