Monday: Mild buffalo or bbq chicken sandwich, coleslaw, baked potato, fruit

Tuesday: Hash brown egg bake, juice, fruit, cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Chicken pasta salad, melon, strawberry pear gelatin

Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fresh fruit

Friday: Special of the day, fruit and/or vegetable, dessert, bread serving

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $8.00.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

Other AEOA Senior Dining locations include Virginia Grandma's and Eveleth IGA.

For more information call 218-735-6899.

To volunteer as a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program, call Site Manager Mary Frances Krak at 218-262-4784.

