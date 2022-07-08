 Skip to main content
AEOA Senior Dining: July 11 - 15

AEOA Hibbing LEE Center menu

July 11-15

Monday: Sloppy joe, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit

Tuesday: Chicken w/fruit sauce, veggies, pudding w/topping

Wednesday: MN hotdish, fresh roll, blueberry crisp w/topping

Thursday: Penne with Italian sausage, fresh fruit

Friday: Fish taco or alternate, Rice Krispie bar

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $8.00.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

Other AEOA Senior Dining locations include Virginia Grandma's and Eveleth IGA.

For more information call 218-735-6899.

To volunteer as a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program, call Site Manager Mary Frances Krak at 218-262-4784.

