When it comes to sausage-making, Zup's ranks with the best.
A roughly $7 million project in Ely that allows Zup's to increase its sausage-making capabilities, grow its grocery offerings, and provide other services to customers, is grinding ahead.
The nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board on Friday considers a $277,270 grant to the City of Ely that would support infrastructure and site work for re-development of the former Shopko building by Zup's.
Zup's in December bought the former Shopko facility.
The Zupancich family, fourth-generation grocery store owners, is relocating its Ely food market to the building and adding a variety of new services.
“Construction starts the first week of May,” Jim Zupancich of Zupancich Brothers, Inc., said. “Getting materials is more difficult than it was two years ago. Our goal is to have it done the third week of September.”
At the new site, Zup's will have access to an additional line of groceries under an acquisition of the Ely Northland Market. It will also offer a variety of dry goods, more than double its sausage-making facilities, and is seeking to include a pharmacy, Zupancich said.
When complete, the 32,000 square-foot store will be a boost to the community, he said.
“Our community has supported us for years,” Zupancich said. “This is going to be great for the community.”
Renovating the Shopko building includes digging up a large portion of the floor for new water and refrigeration lines, he said. A $128,900 IRRR grant will assist with project demolition costs.
Forty-nine permanent and 44 construction jobs are expected to come from the project.
The renovation will more than double the size of Zup's current sausage-making facility in Ely, Zupancich said.
“With the cost of materials and everything, it's a blessing,” Zupancich said of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation support. “Without (IRRR commissioner) Mark Phillips and Chris Ismil (IRRR staff), this project wouldn't be possible.”
The IRRR has previously provided infrastructure assistance to other communities within its service area when Zup's lost stores in Babbitt and Cook to fire.
“What we've found is that when a community loses their only grocery store, it has a deep impact on the community,” Phillips said.
Zup's is in its 105th year as a family-owned business. The company also has family members operating Zup's stores in Babbitt, Cook, Tower, and Silver Bay.
“This is a family project,” Zupancich said of the Ely relocation. “The whole project was a family decision.”
The nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board meets via Zoom at noon Friday to consider the project and others.
•••
Other projects to be considered are:
A $131,000 loan to Cast Corporation in Hibbing to help purchase a new $260,000 machining center.
A $500,000 loan to Airmark Inc., (Nelson Wood Shims) in Cohasset toward a $1.3 million Wood-Mizer Titan sawmill and supporting equipment purchase.
A $225,000 Community and Development Infrastructure grant to the City of Aitkin toward $1.4 million in water, sewer and storm sewer upgrades.
A $130,000 grant to the City of Aurora toward $660,000 in emergency waste treatment facility upgrades.
A $40,650 grant to Finland Fire and Rescue toward construction of a new $81,377 equipment storage facility.
A $120,000 grant to the City of Gilbert for $343,711 in Gilbert Water Treatment Plant emergency improvements.
A $100,000 grant to the City of Tower to support a $522,329 repair and rehabilitation of exterior masonry of the Tower Historic Fire Hall.
A $250,000 grant to the City of Virginia toward a $5.9 million Phase One city-wide street reconstruction and replacement of sidewalks, water and sewer service lines.
A $350,000 grant to the City of Crosby for an $8.7 million water, sewer, storm sewer and lift station construction to allow for new businesses.
A $73,448 grant to the City of Ely for a $550,000 water main replacement an expansion of The Ely Boathouse Brewpub.
A $66,000 grant to the City of Eveleth toward $213,683 in East Range Development Center ADA upgrades.
A $33,775 grant to the City of Gilbert toward $140,275 in expanding and updating the West 40 RV Campground.
A $300,000 grant to the City of Hibbing for $2.3 million in infrastructure and site work for development of a new 5,500 square-foot Eye Clinic North facility.
A $275,000 grant to the City of Two Harbors toward $1.5 million in infrastructure and construction of a service road for a new 4,500 square-foot Lake Superior Dental Associates clinic.
A $450,000 grant to Lake County for a $900,000 Phase Two development of Split Rock Wilds Mountain Bike Park.
A $300,000 grant to the City of Ely toward a $600,000 completion of the Prospectors Loop ATV trail between Vermilion Lake State Park and the main Prospectors Trail between Tower and Babbitt.
A $154,300 grant to St. Louis County to assist Voyageur Country ATV with $308,600 in improvement projects along its trail system.
A $50,000 grant to Iron Range Tourism Bureau to support a $100,000 Northern St. Louis County Trails Task Force Sustainable Grant Program.
A $5,000 grant to the City of Tower to assist the city in a $10,000 City of Tower Trails Plan Project.
